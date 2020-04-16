New Technology Developments in Water Softeners Market to Grow during Forecast 2018–2025

KD Market Insights offers a latest published report on global Water Softeners Market which is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.1% between 2018–2025. In terms of value, the market that is worth the $2,051.30 million in 2017 and is anticipated to be worth the $3,570.40 million by 2025. Water is a vital raw material in numerous manufacturing industries such as pulp & paper, food & beverages, metal & mining, and power generation including others. These industries utilize water for production processes such as fabrication, processing, washing, diluting, and cooling. Water is also used for household and drinking purposes. When water contains a significant amount of calcium and magnesium, it is called hard water. Hard water is responsible for clogging pipes and to complicate soap and detergent dissolving in water. Water softening is a technique that removes the ions that cause the water to be hard, in most cases calcium and magnesium ions. Iron ions are also removed during the softening process.

Presently, rapid urbanization has increased the need for municipal water treatment to cater to the growing demand for drinking water and sanitation services. Increase in demand for water softeners in end-user industries and rise in investment in industrial sector are expected to boost the demand for water softeners in the global market. However, alternate water purifying technologies are restraining the growth of the global water softeners market. Substitute methods for water treatment, such as membrane processes and UV radiation, involves membrane processes, which include microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and reverse osmosis.

These methods can remove bacteria, viruses, and a wide range of chemical contaminants with negligible or least chemical usage on a small scale. There is an increase in the adoption of alternate methods to reduce the usage of chemicals and thus filter the water for consumption. This boosts the growth of the water softeners market However, the market is yet to explore its full potential. Nevertheless, growth in opportunities for key players to expand and introduce innovation in the water softener market for the emerging economies such as India and Japan is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the global water softeners market.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3422



Based on type, the global water softeners market is segmented into salt-based water softeners and salt-free water softeners. The increase in use of salt-based water softeners in residential application drives the growth of the salt-based water softener market. Based on end use, the market is divided into residential, industrial, and municipal. The rise in requirement of clean and safe drinking water in residential areas also boosts the growth of the water softeners market. Geographically, the market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

To stay competitive in the global water softener market, key players have adopted strategies such as agreement, acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product & technology launch to gain competitive advantage in this market. The key players profiled in this report include Culligan International Company, Kinetico UK Ltd, NuvoH2O, LLC, US Water System, Inc., and Ecowater System, LLC. The other key players include Ion Exchange (India) Limited, Hague Quality Water, Harvey Water Softener, Pelican Water System, and Canature Environment Products Co., Ltd. In an instance, Ion Exchange (India) Limited launches high purity water generation product for the pharma industry. This product launch has strengthened its water treatment product portfolio.

Key Benefits for water softener market

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– This report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the water softeners market from 2018 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the global/regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

– The profiles of the key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Water Softener Key Market Segments:

By Type

– Salt-Based

– Salt-Free

By End-use

– Residential

– Municipal

– Industrial

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/water-softeners-market-amr

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.3. Threat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitute

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Top Player Positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing demand for water softeners in municipalities and industries

3.5.1.2. Increasing investment in industrial sector

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Presence of alternative water treatment methods

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increasing demand from emerging economies

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL WATER SOFTENERS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Salt based water softener

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Salt free

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL WATER SOFTENERS MARKET, BY END-USE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Residential

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis by country

5.3. Industrial

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis by country

5.4. Municipal

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL WATER SOFTENER MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.1.1. U.S.

6.2.1.1.1. U.S. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.1.1.2. U.S. Market size and forecast, by end-use

6.2.1.2. Canada

6.2.1.2.1. Canada Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.1.2.2. Canada Market size and forecast, by end-use

6.2.1.3. Mexico

6.2.1.3.1. Mexico Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.1.3.2. Mexico Market size and forecast, by end-use

6.2.2. North America Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.3. North America Market size and forecast, by end-use

6.2.4. North America Market size and forecast, by country

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.1.1. Germany

6.3.1.1.1. Germany Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.1.1.2. Germany Market size and forecast, by end-use

6.3.1.2. France

6.3.1.2.1. France Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.1.2.1.1. France Market size and forecast, by end-use

6.3.1.3. U.K.

6.3.1.3.1. U.K. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.1.3.2. U.K. Market size and forecast, by end-use

6.3.1.4. Spain

6.3.1.4.1. Spain Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.1.4.2. Spain Market size and forecast, by end-use

6.3.1.5. Italy

6.3.1.5.1. Italy Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.1.5.2. Italy Market size and forecast, by end-use

6.3.1.6. Rest of Europe

6.3.1.6.1. Rest of Europe Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.1.6.2. Rest of Europe Market size and forecast, by end-use

6.3.2. Europe Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.3. Europe Market size and forecast, by end-use

6.3.4. Europe Market size and forecast, by country

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.1.1. China

6.4.1.1.1. China Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.1.1.2. China Market size and forecast, by end-use

6.4.1.2. Japan

6.4.1.2.1. Japan Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.1.2.2. Japan Market size and forecast, by end-use

6.4.1.3. India

6.4.1.3.1. India Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.1.3.2. India Market size and forecast, by end-use

6.4.1.4. South Korea

6.4.1.4.1. South Korea market size and forecast, by type

6.4.1.4.2. South Korea market size and forecast, by end-use

6.4.1.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.1.5.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by type

6.4.1.5.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by end-use

6.4.2. Asia-Pacific Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.3. Asia-Pacific Market size and forecast, by end-use

6.4.4. Asia-Pacific Market size and forecast, by country

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.1.1. Brazil

6.5.1.1.1. Brazil Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.1.1.2. Brazil Market size and forecast, by end-use

6.5.1.2. South Africa

6.5.1.2.1. South Africa Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.1.2.2. South Africa Market size and forecast, by end-use

6.5.1.3. Saudi Arabia

6.5.1.3.1. Saudi Arabia Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.1.3.2. Saudi Arabia Market size and forecast, by end-use

6.5.1.4. Rest of LAMEA

6.5.1.4.1. Rest of LAMEA Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.1.4.2. Rest of LAMEA Market size and forecast, by end-use

6.5.2. LAMEA Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.3. LAMEA Market size and forecast, by end-use

6.5.4. LAMEA Market size and forecast, by country

Continue…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3422

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com