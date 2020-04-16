Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018-2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market – By Drug Type (Cenicriviroc, Emricasan, Elafibranor, Ocaliva, Selonsertib, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Rise in Number of Cases of Diabetes and Obesity

In the past years, the cases of people suffering from diabetes and obesity have increased at an alarming rate. In the North American region, there is a large population suffering from obesity and diabetes. Not only the adults but the children’s are also considered to be suffering from obesity, which has increased almost three times compared to the past year. Due to which there is an increase in demand for treatment of such diseases, which is expected to propel the growth of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics over the upcoming years.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market is segmented by drug type. Based on drug type, the market is segmented into cenicriviroc, emricasan, elafibranor, ocaliva, selonsertib, and others, out of which, elafibranor segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period i.e., 2019-2024. Further, it was followed by ocaliva segment in terms of market share in 2018.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market: Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers an analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market, North America is anticipated to capture a notable market share in 2024. Further, factors such as rise in population suffering from obesity and diabetes in the region are expected to drive the growth of North America nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market. Also, the North America market is driven on the back of prevailing cases of high cholesterol and is projected to grow at a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2024.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market, such as GENFIT SA, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Immuron Ltd., Astrazeneca Plc, Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Tobira Therapeutics, Inc., Zydus Cadila, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S and other major & niche players. The global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as product launch, acquisition, partnership, and expansion across the globe.

Segmentation-

By Drug Type:

– Cenicriviroc

– Emricasan

– Elafibranor

– Ocaliva

– Selonsertib

– Others

By Geography:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

• GENFIT SA

• Gilead Sciences, Inc.

• Immuron Ltd.

• Astrazeneca Plc

• Conatus Pharmaceuticals

• Tobira Therapeutics, Inc.

• Zydus Cadila

• Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

The study also provides company’s positioning and market share in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market.

