Pain Therapeutics Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2014-2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Pain Therapeutics Market: By Drug Class – (NSAIDs, Anesthetics, Anticonvulsants, Antimigraine Agents, Antidepressants, Opioids [Tramadol, Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, and Others], and Nonnarcotic Analgesics); By Indication – (Arthritic Pain, Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Chronic Back Pain, Postoperative Pain, Migraine, and Fibromyalgia); By Distribution Channel – (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy Store, and Online Pharmacy): Global Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2014-2024 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Pain Therapeutics Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The pain therapeutics market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Further, the market for pain therapeutics was valued at USD XXX.X million in 2018.

Growth Drivers – Pain Therapeutics Market

Increasing Geriatric Population

Factors such as rising old age population and growing focus on sedative care treatment across the globe are anticipated to drive the growth of the global pain therapeutics market. Apart from this, increased investment by the government of various nations to strengthen their healthcare industry is anticipated to positively impact the demand for pain therapeutics in the years ahead. Addition to that, the growing incidence of cancer across the world is also believed to spearhead the growth of the global pain therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Development of Cost-Effective Pain Drugs

The continuous focus of pharmaceutical companies on the introduction of cost-effective signals promising growth of global pain therapeutics market in the years ahead. Furthermore, favourable regulatory scenarios in various nations across the world are anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market.

Barriers – Pain Therapeutics Market

High Cost of Therapeutic Treatment

Factors such as lack of healthcare access and availability of advanced pain drugs in developing and undeveloped nations is hindering the growth of global pain therapeutics. Moreover, concerns regarding side effects and addiction to pain drugs are also acting as a restraint for the global pain therapeutics market.

Segmentation Analysis

The pain therapeutics market by drug class is segmented into NSAIDs, anaesthetics, anticonvulsants, antimigraine agents, antidepressants, opioids and others. The market for opioids captured a significant percentage in 2018. Moreover, it is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period. In indication segment, arthritic pain segment is anticipated to capture the largest percentage share of the market.

Further, the global pain therapeutics market is also segmented by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy store, and online pharmacy. Retail pharmacy segment accounted for highest percentage of market share in 2018. Further, it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Online pharmacy segment is expected to propel at highest CAGR in the upcoming years. Rising internet penetration and an increasing number of online pharmacies across the world are believed to foster the growth of antiviral drugs online retailing market.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers an analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In pain therapeutics market, North America holds the maximum percentage of global pain therapeutics market in 2018. High patient base consuming pain drugs and favourable reimbursement policies is anticipated to further intensify the growth of North America pain therapeutics market. Asia Pacific pain therapeutics market is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Increasing investment by government agencies in the development of healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness among the population is anticipated to impel the growth of Asia Pacific pain therapeutics market.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– NOVARTIS AG

– ELI LILLY & COMPANY

– ABBOTT LABORATORIES, INC.

– ENDO HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

– PURDUE PHARMA L.P.

– PFIZER, INC.

– F. HOFFMANN LA ROCHE LTD.

– MERCK & CO. INC.

– JOHNSON & JOHNSON

– GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC.

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

The study also provides a company’s positioning and market share in pain therapeutics market.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Geographic Scope

1.3. Years Considered

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Pain Therapeutics Overview

3.2. Market Definition & Key Market Segments

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Macro-Economic Trends

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. Global Pain Therapeutics Market 2018

4.2. Global Pain Therapeutics Market Value Share, By Company 2018

4.3. Global Pain Therapeutics Market Volume Share, By Company 2018

5. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Pain Therapeutics Market

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia Pacific

5.4. Rest of World

6. Trends in Global Pain Therapeutics Market

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.4. Rest of World

7. Global Pain Therapeutics Market

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8. Global Pain Therapeutics Market Segmentation Analysis, By Drug Class

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Strategic Insights

8.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Drug Class

8.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Drug Class

8.3. NSAIDs

8.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.4. Anesthetics

8.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.5. Anticonvulsants

8.5.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.6. Antimigraine Agents

8.6.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.7. Antidepressants

8.7.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.8. Opioids

8.8.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.8.2. Tramadol

8.8.2.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.8.3. Hydrocodone

8.8.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.8.4. Oxycodone

8.8.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.8.5. Others

8.8.5.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.9. Nonnarcotic Analgesics

8.9.1.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9. Global Pain Therapeutics Market Segmentation Analysis, By Indication

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Strategic Insights

9.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Indication

9.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Indication

9.3. Arthritic Pain

9.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.4. Neuropathic Pain

9.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.5. Cancer Pain

9.5.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.6. Chronic Back Pain

9.6.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.7. Postoperative Pain

9.7.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.8. Migraine

9.8.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.9. Fibromyalgia

9.9.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10. Global Pain Therapeutics Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Strategic Insights

10.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

10.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

10.3. Hospitals Pharmacy

10.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.4. Retail Pharmacy

10.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5. Online Pharmacy

10.5.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue…



