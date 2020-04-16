Pakistan Rubber Tyre Market to Witness Significant Growth During Forecast Period

According to a recent report published by KD Market Insights, titled, ” Pakistan Rubber Tyre Market by Tyre, Component, Design, and Vehicle Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,” Pakistan rubber tyre market size was valued at $272.10 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,592.90 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.8% from 2018 to 2025. The radial type design segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2017, accounting for $207.70 million, and is estimated to reach $1,196.40 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period.

A tyre is a component fitted around the rim of a wheel to transfer the load of a vehicle from the axle to the ground. Rubber tyre consists of tread, jointless cap piles, beads, and other materials, which include synthetic rubber, carbon black, and fabric. The major function of the tyre is to protect the wheel rim and offer tractive force between the road surface and the vehicle. Since, it is manufactured from rubber, it also provides a flexible cushion, thereby reducing the impact of the vibrations and absorbs the shock of the vehicle. There is an exponential increase in the demand for tyre due to the rise in vehicle production in Pakistan to cater the increase in requirement of vehicles across all segments. Thus, the tyre demand is ultimately governed by automobile production.

The seats used in most of the passenger and light commercial vehicles have main parts that includes tread, textile cord ply, liners, and beads. The combination of such components is responsible for ripping the road and providing directional stability and wear-and-tear resistance.

The Pakistan rubber tyre market is segmented based on tyre type, component, design, vehicle type, and region. Pneumatic rubber tyre, retreaded rubber tyre, rubber inner tubes, cushioned and solid rubber tyre, and others are studied under the tyre segment. Based on component type, the market is divided into tyre, tubes, and valves. Radial and bias types are categorized under design type. Whereas, passenger car, commercial vehicles, two-wheeler, three-wheeler, agriculture tractor, and OTR/TBR tyre are analyzed under the vehicle type segment. Based on region, the market is studied across Pakistan.

The key players analyzed in the pakistan rubber tyre market include General Tyre and Rubber Co. Ltd., Servis Tyre, the Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company, Bridgestone group, Pirelli Tyre S.p.A, Michelin, Ghauri Tyre & Tube Ltd., Continental Corporation, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., and Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of Pakistan rubber tyre market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Tyre

– Pneumatic Rubber Tyre

– Retreaded Rubber Tyre

– Cushioned and Solid Rubber Tyre

– Others

By Component

– Tyres

– Tubes

– Valves

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Car

– Commercial Vehicles

– Two-wheeler

– Three-wheeler

– Agriculture Tractor

– OTR/TBR

By Design

– Radial Tyre

– Bias Tyre

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report descriptio

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.5. Research methodology

1.5.1. Primary research

1.5.2. Secondary research

1.5.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis (2017)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in competition among tyre manufacturers

3.5.1.2. Increase in total vehicle production in Pakistan

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Growth in market of retreading tyres

3.5.2.2. Volatile prices of raw materials

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Improving economy that results in favorable conditions for the manufacturing sector

3.5.3.2. Anticipated rise in the automobile sector

3.6. Consumption of rubber/ Butyl

3.7. Local VS Import/Export (Units).

3.7.1. Local production (2017-2025)

3.7.2. Trade balance

3.7.2.1. Import

3.7.2.1.1. Import (2014-2018)

3.7.2.2. Export

3.7.2.2.1. Export (2014-2018)

3.7.2.2.2. Export Prices

CHAPTER 4: PAKISTAN RUBBER TYRE MARKET, BY TYRE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Pneumatic rubber tyre

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3. Retreaded rubber tyre

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.4. Cushioned and solid rubber tyre

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast

Continue…

