Passenger Information System Market Outlook and Growth Forecasted By 2025

A new market research report on the Global Passenger Information System market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global Passenger Information System market. The Global Passenger Information System analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market BY COMPONENT, BY SOLUTION, BY MODE OF TRANSPORTATION.

The passenger information system (PIS) is a solution, which provides relevant real time information to the passengers regarding the status of transportation mediums such as airplanes, trains, and buses. Passenger information system is the operating tool responsible for providing visual and audio information to passengers at stations and other transfer facilities. It includes information management related to routes through various platforms such as screens, indicator panels, and others. Moreover, it can be accessed from many channels such as internet-connected devices, computers, and phones. Web application for PIS displays real-time schedule information, and trip planning tool for the passengers can be accessed from any internet-connected device at real time.

The growth of the passenger information system market is driven by the factors such as the need of transit agencies to keep passengers informed about their journey, increased adoption of IoT solutions in the transportation sector, surge in adoption of intelligent transportation systems, and rapid increase in the mobility solutions. In addition, development of the telecommunication sector has resulted in advanced data transfer capabilities, which propel the growth of this market. Moreover, growth in transportation sector and upsurge in demand of passengers to have real-time transit information drive the growth of the PIS market. However, dearth of advanced infrastructure facilities to install passenger information system and high cost associated with implementation & management of these systems hamper the growth of this market. On the contrary, adoption of cloud and big data technologies among developing economies is expected to create great opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The global passenger information system market is segmented based on component, solutions, mode of transportation, and geography. By component, the market is divided into hardware, software, and service. On the basis of solution, it is categorized into information display system, announcement systems, infotainment systems, passenger information mobile applications and emergency communication systems. Depending on mode of transportation, it is classified into airway, railway, and roadway. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the passenger information system market are Alstom, Cubic Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Indra, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited, Teleste Corporation, Thales, and Toshiba Corporation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Hardware

– Software

– Service

BY SOLUTION

– Information Display System

– Announcement System

– Infotainment System

– Passenger Information Mobile Applications

– Emergency Communication Systems

BY MODE OF TRANSPORTATION

– Airway

– Railway

– Roadway

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Alstom

– Cubic Corporation

– Hitachi, Ltd.

– Indra

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Siemens AG

– Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited

– Teleste Corporation

– Thales

– Toshiba Corporations

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Rise in demand of real-time transit information for the passengers

3.6.1.2. Extensive usage of smartphones

3.6.1.3. Advancement in telecommunication offerings

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. High cost of implementation and managing the system

3.6.2.2. Poor infrastructure for installing passenger information system

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Increased Adoption of Cloud and Big Data Technologies

CHAPTER 4: PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET BY COMPONENT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. HARDWARE

4.2.1. Overview

4.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. SOFTWARE

4.3.1. Overview

4.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

4.4. SERVICE

4.4.1. Overview

4.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast by region

4.4.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET BY SOLUTION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. PASSENGER INFORMATION DISPLAY SYSTEM

5.2.1. Overview

5.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. ANNOUNCEMENT SYSTEM

5.3.1. Overview

5.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

5.4. INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM

5.4.1. Overview

5.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast by region

5.4.4. Market analysis by country

5.5. PASSENGER INFORMATION MOBILE APPLICATIONS

5.5.1. Overview

5.5.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.3. Market size and forecast by region

5.5.4. Market analysis by country

5.6. EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS

5.6.1. Overview

5.6.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.3. Market size and forecast by region

5.6.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET BY MODE OF TRANSPORTATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. RAILWAY

6.2.1. Overview

6.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast by region

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.3. ROADWAY

6.3.1. Overview

6.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast by region

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.4. AIRWAY

6.4.1. Overview

6.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast by region

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET BY REGION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast by component

7.2.3. Market size and forecast by solution

7.2.4. Market size and forecast by mode of transportation

7.2.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.6. U.S. PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET

7.2.6.1. Market size and forecast by component

7.2.6.2. Market size and forecast by solution

7.2.6.3. Market size and forecast by mode of transportation

7.2.7. CANADA PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET

7.2.7.1. Market size and forecast by component

7.2.7.2. Market size and forecast by solution

7.2.7.3. Market size and forecast by mode of transportation

7.2.8. MEXICO PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET

7.2.8.1. Market size and forecast by component

7.2.8.2. Market size and forecast by solution

7.2.8.3. Market size and forecast by mode of transportation

7.3. EUROPE

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast by component

7.3.3. Market size and forecast by solution

7.3.4. Market size and forecast by mode of transportation

7.3.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.6. UK PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET

Continue @…



