Pipe Insulation Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Segments, Sales, Supply, Demand and Analysis by Forecast to 2023
Pipe Insulation Market Information: By Type (Foamed Plastic, Elastomeric Foam, Mineral Wool, Fiber Glass), End-Use Industry (Chemical and Oil & Gas, Power, Automotive, Construction, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals), And Region — Global Forecast Till 2023
Market Overview:
Based on raw material, the global pipe insulation market has been segmented into foamed plastic, elastomeric foam, fiber glass, mineral wool, and others. Among them, the mineral wool segment held the largest market share in 2018 due to its excellent fire-resistance and high compressive strength. Additionally, it is derived from renewable raw material and does not cause any harm to the environment. However, the foamed plastic segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to its superior thermal, acoustic, and moisture barrier properties.
Competitive Analysis
Some of the key players operating in the global pipe insulation market are BASF SE (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), Huntsman International LLC (US), Rockwool International A/S (Denmark), Saint-Gobain (France), Armacell International SA (Luxembourg), Owens Corning (US), Thermaxx Jackets (US), Cellofoam GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Great Lakes Textiles (US), Kingspan Group (Republic of Ireland), Knauf Insulation (UAE), Wincell Insulation Co.Ltd (China), Dunmore (US) and Johns Manville (US).
Segments:
Based on end-use industry, the global pipe insulation market has been segmented into chemical, oil & gas, power, automotive, building & construction, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and others. Among them, the oil & gas segment held the larger market share in 2018, in terms of both value and volume, due to the huge size of the oil & gas industry as well due to the growing cross border oil & gas transportation.
Regional Analysis
Global Pipe Insulation Market has been studied with respect to five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. North America and Europe are collectively following Asia-Pacific in terms of market size and are expected to show steady growth during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa market is expected to contribute significantly to the global pipe insulation market in 2018. Latin America market is expected to experience increasing demand for pipe insulation during the forecast period.
Intended Audiences:
- Pipe Insulation manufacturers
- Traders and distributors of pipe insulation
- Research and development institutes
- Potential investors
- Raw material suppliers
- Nationalized laboratories
