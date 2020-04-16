Polyolefins Market Analysis 2023- Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities, and Trends

Global Polyolefins Market Information – by type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene and others), by application (Film & Sheets, Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Fibers and others), by end user (Packaging, Automotive, Construction, Pharmaceuticals/Medical, Electronics & Electricals and others) and by Region – Forecast to 2023

Polyolefins Key Market Players:

W.R. Grace, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, B.V, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, PetroChina Company Limited, PolyOne Corporation, Arkema SA and SABIC

Polyolefins Market Highlights:

Although polyolefins have a large number of advantages, the most important is their versatility. The increasing need for high standard performance plastic across all modern applications is driving the growth of polyolefins market. This has also resulted in the development of newer and improved application and performance properties; polyolefins that are fast, easy, and low cost are in demand. Such newly developed polyolefins include fast curing polyethylene and polypropylene and others.

Polyolefins Market Segments:

The global polyolefins market has been segmented into type, application and end user. Among types, the market has been divided into polyethylene, polypropylene and others. Polyethylene has accounted the largest market in terms of value and volume. This market was valued at USD 96.6 billion in 2016 which is projected to reach USD 148.6 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.45%. The major reason behind this exponential growth is that PE is undoubtedly one of the most popular plastic across the globe which is majorly used in the plastic industries to manufacture plastic bottles, plastic toys, and grocery bags and also in bullet proof jackets. Along with this, PE also holds a significant role in other application industries such as packaging, electronics, automotive and many others. In the global polyolefin market, polyethylene holds a largest market share of 46% in 2016.

Regions:

The APAC region is the largest consumer of Polyolefins such as polyethylene and polypropylene in the world which has accounted around 47% of market in 2016. Within this region, the polyolefins market is wholly dominated by China which represents 45% of the total market volume in 2016. Demand for PP and PE from India accounted for 19% of the total demand, hence, the Indian market will come up with ample growth opportunities owing to the investments, big giants entering into Indian market and strong dominance of domestic players with respect to production, while Japan represents 23% of the market in terms of volume. Because of its strong, growing middle class, the entire region is a significant market for end markets that use polyolefins, including packaging, consumer goods and FMCG and textile. Japan, Australia, and South Korea are the most developed countries in the APAC region and have mature growth outlooks.

Target Audiences:

Polyolefins producers

Traders and distributors

Association and government bodies.

Application industries

Plastic manufacturers

Research institute

