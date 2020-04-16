Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market Synopsis:

The global radio frequency integrated circuit market is benefitting much from the advancements in electronic devices. Its application in myriad types of devices like Wi-Fi devices, cellphones, wireless base stations, wireless routers, satellite transceivers, telephones, and microwave equipment give it a wider operational base which can help in furthering of the radio frequency integrated circuit market profit. The radio frequency integrated circuit market is expected to have 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market is enjoying wide-scale demand from several sectors like automotive, defense, consumer electronics and others. In automotive sector, security technologies, vehicle-to-vehicle connection, and automated driving technology are segments that call for wider percolation of the RFIC technology. The advent of smart cars is expected to further fuel the market. Other than this, the power amplifiers, Wi-Fi, and transceivers are expected to drive the market further. It would further get bolstered by the growing intake of smartphones and tablets. In addition, the inclusion of IoT is expected to contribute much to the progress of RFIC market Countries such as China, the U.K., Japan, and the U.S. can further ease the path of progress for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market is witnessing intense competition due to several companies joining the market with the intent to maximize their profit. Their strategic stances are expected to take them ahead on an individual scale and inspire the global market expansion. MRFR enlisted several companies such as Cree, Inc. (US), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Silicon Laboratories (US), Qorvo, Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Peak RF (UK), OctoTech Inc. (US), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Skyworks Solutions Inc. (US), Broadcom Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors (US), and others.

In February 2019, Samsung launched their new RF chipsets for 5G technology platform. The chipset comprises Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs) and Digital/Analog Front End (DAFE) Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) with substantial support from 28GHz and 39GHz bands. This has led to a 25% reduction in size, weight, and power consumption.

Segmentation:

MRFR’s take on the global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market includes application and vertical for a segmentation-wise study. This has been strengthened by the data both volume-wise and value-wise.

Based on the application, the global RFIC includes transceiver, power amplifier, Bluetooth, wireless USB, Wi-max, Wi-Fi, Global Positioning System (GPS), ZigBee, radio frequency microelectromechanical system (RF Mems), Near-field communication (NFC), and others. The Wi-Fi segment and GPS system are gaining substantial mileage owing to their increasing utility by commoners. The increasing number of smartphone users is also helping the global market earn better backup for growth.

Based on the vertical, the global radio frequency integrated circuit market integrates consumer electronics, automotive, government & defense, and others. The global electronics segment is gaining good grounds and is expected to bolster the market prospect during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global radio frequency integrated circuit market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). This segmentation, conducted by MRFR, focuses much on the regional growth for a better identification of the growth pockets and understanding of prospects in the coming years.

North America owns the maximum part of the global market and it is getting largely driven by the U.S. who has almost 80-85% market under its control. Several of the global players function from the region which gives it an advantage over the rest.

The APAC market is witnessing rapid growth due to the increasing participation from China, Japan, and Taiwan. The regional market is expected to clock the fastest CAGR speed during the forecast period. Among the countries, China is expected to reign supreme with maximum market coverage. Japan would also showcase substantial rise. The regional market is benefitting from the advanced technologies at work and cheap labor which is increasing the profit margin.

