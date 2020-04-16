Silicon Wafer Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Future Trends and Regional Forecast 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Silicon Wafers Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Global Silicon Wafers Market – Overview

A silicon wafer is a semiconductor material used as a substrate for the fabrication of semiconductor components such as semiconductor ICs. Semiconductor components undergo several micro fabrication steps including ion implantation, etching, deposition of various materials, and photolithographic patterning. The last step involves microcircuits being separated from the silicon wafers through dicing.

One of the major drivers for this market is emergence of advanced and compact consumer electronic devices. Consumer electronic devices have witnessed a massive transformation in the last five years. Smartphones have replaced feature phones, laptops have replaced PCs, and now tablets are replacing laptops. LED TVs and OLED TVs too are replacing CRT TVs.

A shift from multi to monocrystalline silicon has been evident in the wafer market throughout 2016, as new manufacturing technologies and market developments have brought down the cost of mono, allowing its efficiency advantage to come into play. “During the past couple of years growth in wafer capacity has largely been supported by the increase of monocrystalline wafer, which has grown at twice the rate of multi in terms of relative growth. The main factors for this are technology improvements and the price decline, which has narrowed the gap in average selling price between mono and multi.

Key Players

The major players operating in the Silicon Wafer Market are- Elkem AS (Norway), Addison Engineering (CA), Renewable Energy Corporation (Norway), Shin-Etsu Handotai Co. Ltd. (Japan) , Siltronic AG (Germany), MEMC Electronic Materials Inc.(California), LG Siltron Inc.( South Korea), Advance Semiconductor Inc.(U.S.), and SUMCO Corp.(Japan) among others

Global Silicon Wafers Market – Segmentation

The Mobile Security Market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by size : Comprises 150 mm, 200mm, 300mm, and 450mm

: Comprises 150 mm, 200mm, 300mm, and 450mm Segmentation by Application : Comprises Solar cells, Integrated Circuits, Photoelectric Cells, among others.

: Comprises Solar cells, Integrated Circuits, Photoelectric Cells, among others. Segmentation by type : Comprises N-Type and P-Type.

: Comprises N-Type and P-Type. Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global Silicon Wafers Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific leads the market for global silicon wafers market. Emerging countries like China, India and Japan is expected to dominate the region. The rising disposable income of the consumers, funding from government with growing demand for the electronic product by one of the largest population of the region is boosting the silicon wafer market in the region. The growing population also keeps the demand for electronic gadgets and devices constantly high, subsequently leading to the growth of the silicon wafers market. European region will show the steady growth in the silicon wafers market as the automotive, electronic market which make use of the silicon wafers are already established in the region. The low-cost of wafers used in manufacturing solar cells has also created a market for silicon wafers in the North American region. This market is expected to grow at a fast pace, adding to the market share revenue, globally.

