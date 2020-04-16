Smart Cup Market size, trends, opportunity & forecast by 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Smart Cup market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Smart Cup market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

A smart cup or mug or bottle is a portable electronic device, equipped with numerous functionality and features such as temperature control and alert, software operated, temperature display and more. These smart cups can keep any beverage under controlled temperature for a very long time. The overall market size of smart cups was calculated at USD XXX billion in 2018 and is expected to enjoy a compound annual growth rate of 14.8% during the projected period to reach a valuation of USD XXX billion by 2024.

Growth in demand for smart fitness & sports devices, an increase in health awareness among the consumers, and the rising number of players drive the growth of the smart cup industry. With the rapid rise in internet connectivity and digitalization, the demand for smart electronics is also increasing. In today’s digital era, mobile apps are used for various purposes such as listening to music, playing games, and others. The smart cup is emerging as a notable revenue contributor in the wearable segment. The growing inclination of the population towards fitness and wellness is allowing the smart cup market to mask a remarkable growth rate. The smart cup offers wireless connectivity, greater battery life, and other advanced features in addition to fitness trends/data that ultimately drive the smart cup market growth. The number of smart cup manufacturers is also increasing significantly and introducing new smart cup designs with innovative functionalities, which is likely to attract more consumers in the future. Furthermore, a growing number of working people is another major factor that is encouraging them to purchase those technologies which can aid them in their busy schedule. Smart cups allow consumers to maintain their diet plans by keeping their beverages in ideal condition. Rising disposable income and the growing popularity of smart technologies are few other reasons which are likely to escalate the growth of global smart cups market in the near future.

However, the high cost of smart cups and less awareness about the product are restraining the growth of the global smart cups market. Weak internet infrastructure in underdeveloped countries, especially in rural areas is another challenge for the global smart cup market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of smart cup market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– Touch Sensor

– Pressure Sensor

– Others

By Application

– House Hold

– Office Use

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– EUNICE JOUNG

– Intelligi LLC

– Ozmo

– Ember

– JIMI Youpin

– GYENNO Technologies CO., LTD.

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

