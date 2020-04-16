Specialty Plasticizer Market Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast To 2022

Overview:

The Global Specialty Plasticizer Market is deemed to grow at a moderate CAGR of 3% during the forecast period (2016-2022), Market Research Future (MRFR) reports. The rising demand for PVC products and widening scope of high and non-phthalates could drive the market to USD 18,594.07 Mn mark till the end of 2022. Specialty Plasticizers have multiple takers across industry verticals owing to its additive quality that increase the flexibility of materials.

Drivers and Restraints:

Specialty Plasticizers are additives that help in increasing the plasticity or flexibility of products. In addition, plasticizers are low temperature resistant, volatility resistant and have good electrical properties which make them a rage across industrial spectrum. Leather, PVC films and electrical wires are segments where Specialty Plasticizer has strong demand.

However, in regions such as Europe, market growth can take a hit owing to stringent imposition of regulations to curb the usage of plasticizer.

Industry Trend:

Various countries in Europe and North America are taking a more bio-friendly route while expanding industries. This growing concerns regarding environment and a strong urge to lessen the carbon footprint has led many a brand find a better alternative. For instance, Kraton has recently launched a product that is more environmentally sustainable.

Segmentation:

The Global Specialty Plasticizer Market can be segmented by Type and Application.

Based on Type the market is segmented into phthalates, trimellitates, aliphatic dibasic esters, polymeric, phosphates epoxides, and others. Phthalates are highly durable, stable and performance-wise superior owing to which it generates the maximum revenue. Its use in PVC components has inflated its market share in APAC region where the demand for PVC is on the rise. Low price and multiple application across myriad sectors can boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2781

Application-wise segmentation include coated fabric, wire & cable, flooring & wall coverings, film & sheet, consumer goods, and others. A rise in construction sector across the globe, also the necessity for renovations and maintenance of existing buildings can propel the need of specialty plasticizer during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Global Specialty Plasticizer Market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

APAC region is accounted for the largest market share and is expected to do so in coming years owing to a growing demand for coated fabric, wire & cable, flooring & wall coverings, film & sheet, consumer goods, and others across myriad sectors. Booming number of end-user industry is also a major market influencer. China leads the market, closely followed by Japan. India is also showing a huge potential in opening up various avenues for plasticizers. Taiwan and South Korea are also among the significant consumers.

Europe closely follows APAC’s lead. However, the market here is undergoing some radical shift where growing environmental concerns and demand for alternatives can hamper the growth rate.

North America holds the third position and is also trying to find better and sustainable alternatives for plasticizers.

Latin America and MEA regions are expected to witness a growth in the market owing to an expanding automotive market and demand from construction sector for wire & cable, wall coverings, coated fabric, and others.

Market Competition:

The rise in global economy is expected to push the amount of disposable income higher and bring in a change in lifestyle. As a consequence, this can trigger an increase in sales of end-use commodities of plasticizers and open up the market with various possibilities.

Key player in the Specialty Plasticizer Market are UPC Group (Taiwan), ExxonMobil Corporation (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), Shandong Qilu Plasticizers Co. LTD (China).

Read More about Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/specialty-plasticizer-market-2781

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]