Sports Equipment and Apparel Market size, trends, opportunity & forecast by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Sports Equipment and Apparel market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Sports Equipment and Apparel market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Sports equipment are the utility equipment essential for engaging in sports activity, and aid to meet the rules and regulations of particular sport. In addition, these equipment and apparel are essential to enhance the performance of athletes.

The sports equipment industry is rapidly evolving, owing to increase in adoption of emerging sports technologies and latest trends among youth population. Introduction of innovative products are the medium for manufacturers to sustain in the competitive market, attract new consumer, and cater to the requirements of the existing consumers. Increase in fan base of popular sport events such as Olympic, Indian premier league, FIFA, and others fuels the demand for sports equipment and apparels, which drives the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in popularity of sport and fitness activities among the youth propels the overall market growth. However, increase in preference for indoor activities such as playing video games and rise in use of smartphones among youth due to increase in internet penetration adversely affect the market growth. In addition, proclivity of consumers towards other leisure activities such as virtual reality gaming, watching movies, live music shows, and others restrains the growth of the sports equipment and apparel industry. Moreover, the seasonality of sports creates increases the preference for other leisure activities, owing to end of the sports season, which impedes the market growth.

The global sports equipment and apparel market is segmented on the basis of product, sports, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product, the market is categorized into equipment and apparel & shoes. By sports, it is classified into bike, outdoor, tennis, other racket sports, running, fitness, football/soccer, other team sports, winter sports, watersports, and others. In terms of distribution channel, it is divided into online and offline. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players in sports equipment and apparel market include Decathlon S.A., Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Puma SE, Under Armour Inc., Amer Sports Corporation, ASICS Corporation, Sports Direct International Plc., V.F. Corporation New Balance, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and opportunities in the global sports equipment and apparel market.

– The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that assists to evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Equipment

– Apparel & Shoes

By Sports

– Bike

– Outdoor

– Tennis

– Other Racket Sports

– Running

– Fitness

– Football/Soccer

– Other Team Sports

– Winter Sports

– Watersports

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Online

– Offline

By Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– Poland

– France

– UK

– Austria

– Italy

– Switzerland

– Sweden

– Spain

– Russia

– Norway

– Denmark

– Czech Republic

– Hungary

– Finland

– Ireland

– Belgium

– Netherlands

– Luxembourg

– Portugal

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Australia

– China

– Japan

– South Korea

– Malaysia

– Thailand

– Singapore

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of The World

Other prominent players in the market are

– Galaxy International LLC

– Aqua Lung International

– Athleta Inc. (Gap Inc.)

– Burton Sportartikel GmbH

– Dita International BV

– Fischer Beteiligungsverwaltungs Gmbh

– Hi-Tec Sports Ltd. (Batra group)

– K2 Sports (Kohlberg & Company, LLC)

– Kookaburra Sport Pty. Ltd.

– Penalty (Cambuci S.A.)

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. SNAPSHOT

2.2. CXO PRESPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINATION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top impacting factors

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing sports and fitness awareness across the world

3.5.1.2. Government initiatives towards sports activities and events

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Rising terrorism and political influence on sports events.

3.5.2.2. Increasing proclivity of kids in indoor leisure activities

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in contribution by various organizations towards donation.

3.5.3.2. Rapid growth of online retail platform

CHAPTER 4. SPORTS EQUIPMENT AND APPAREL MARKET, BY SPORTS TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Bike

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Outdoor

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. 4.3.2.Market size and forecast .

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Tennis

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. 4.4.2.Market size and forecast .

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Other Racket sports

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Running

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. 4.6.2.Market size and forecast .

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Fitness equipment

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast .

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

4.8. Football/Soccer

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast .

4.8.3. Market analysis, by country

4.9. Other team sports

4.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.9.2. Market size and forecast .

4.9.3. Market analysis, by country

4.10. Winter sports

4.10.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.10.2. Market size and forecast .

4.10.3. Market analysis, by country

4.11. Water sports

4.11.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.11.2. Market size and forecast .

4.11.3. Market analysis, by country

4.12. Other sports

4.12.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.12.2. Market size and forecast

4.12.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5. SPORTS EQUIPMENT AND APPAREL MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Equipment

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Apparel and shoes product

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6. SPORTS EQUIPMENT AND APPAREL MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Online

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Offline

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7. SPORTS EQUIPMENT AND APPAREL MARKET BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.1.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by sports type

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.2.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.6. U.S.

7.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by sports type

7.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.2.6.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.2.7. Canada

7.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by sports type

7.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.2.7.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by sports type

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.6. Germany

7.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by sports type

7.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.6.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.7. Poland

7.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by sports type

7.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.7.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.8. France

7.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by sports type

7.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.8.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.9. UK

7.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by sports type

7.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.9.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.10. Austria

7.3.10.1. Market size and forecast, by sports type

7.3.10.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.10.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.11. Italy

7.3.11.1. Market size and forecast, by sports type

7.3.11.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.11.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.12. Switzerland

7.3.12.1. Market size and forecast, by sports type

7.3.12.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.12.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.13. Sweden

7.3.13.1. Market size and forecast, by sports type

7.3.13.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.13.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.14. Spain

7.3.14.1. Market size and forecast, by sports type

7.3.14.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.14.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.15. Russia

7.3.15.1. Market size and forecast, by sports type

7.3.15.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.15.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

Continue….

