Sports Medicine Market Key Players| Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group N.V., Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Breg, Inc

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Sports Medicine Market – By Product (Body Support & Recovery Products, Body Reconstruction Products, Body Monitoring and Evaluation, Accessories), By Application (Elbow & Wrist Injuries, Hip & Groin Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Knee Injuries, Back & Spine Injuries, Other Injuries) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Sports Medicine Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global sports medicine market size is estimated to be USD XXX Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XXX Million by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period i.e., 2019-2024.

Sports Medicine Market: Segmentation Analysis

The sports medicine market is segmented by product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented into body support & recovery products, body reconstruction products, body monitoring and evaluation, and accessories, out of which, body reconstruction products segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period i.e., 2019-2024. Further, it was followed by body support & recovery products segment in terms of market share in 2018.

Moreover, based on application, the sports medicine market is further sub-segmented into elbow & wrist injuries, hip & groin injuries, shoulder injuries, knee injuries, back & spine injuries and other injuries. Among this segment, knee injuries segment has acquired lion market share and is anticipated to grow at a noteworthy CAGR over the upcoming years.

Sports Medicine Market: Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers an analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In the sports medicine market, North America is expected to capture an outstanding market share over the forecast period. Further, factors such as rising participation of people in sports & physical activities and the increasing number of sports medical centres are anticipated to drive the growth of North America sports medicine market. Also, the Asia Pacific market is driven on the back of growing incidence of sports-associated injuries and is projected to grow at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2024.

Sports Medicine Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of global sports medicine market, such as Arthrex, Inc., Depuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew Plc, Conmed Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group N.V., Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Breg, Inc. and other major & niche players. The global sports medicine market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as product launch, acquisition, partnership, and expansion across the globe. For instance, on March 12, 2019, Smith & Nephew plc announced the acquisition of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. The acquisition helped the company to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its position in the market.

Segmentation

By Product:

– Body Support & Recovery Products

– – – Compression Clothing

– – – Hot & Cold Therapy

– Braces & Other Support Devices

– – – Body Reconstruction Products

– – – Implants

– – – Arthroscopy Devices

– – – Prosthetics

– – – Orthobiologics

– – – Fracture & Ligament Repair Products

– Body Monitoring and Evaluation

– Accessories

– – – Tapes

– – – Wraps

– – – Bandages

– – – Others

By Application:

– Elbow & Wrist Injuries

– Hip & Groin Injuries

– Shoulder Injuries

– Knee Injuries

– Back & Spine Injuries

– Other Injuries

By Geography:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

• Arthrex, Inc.

• Depuy Synthes

• Smith & Nephew Plc

• Conmed Corporation

• Stryker Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet

• Wright Medical Group N.V.

• Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

• DJO Global, Inc.

• Breg, Inc.

• Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).



