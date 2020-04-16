Thiodiglycol Market Growth Prospects, Industry Expansion Strategies, Segmentation, Forecast to 2023

Thiodiglycol (TDE) Market Overview

Thiodiglycol (TDE), also known as Thiobis Ethanol, bis(2-hydroxyethyl) sulfide, and2, 2-thiodiethanol, represent by the linear formula C4H10O2S, or S (CH2 CH2OH )2. Thiodiglycol is a transparent, volatile, flammable, and clear to pale-yellow liquid. Thiodiglycol is produced by reaction of 2-chloroethanol with sodium sulfide.

Thiodiglycol used as solvent in various industry ranging from dyeing textiles to inks in some ballpoint pens, it is soluble in benzene, ether, and tetrachloromethane, it is also miscible with acetone, alcohols, and chloroform. In addition, thiodiglycol is mainly used as, additives, solvents, and intermediates for organic synthesis. It is the raw material for anti-aging agent, antioxidant, etc.

Key Players and Competition Analysis

Key players of the global Thiodiglycol market are BASF SE (Germany), MAOMING YUNLONG INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. (China), SONGWON (South Korea), LANXESS (Germany), Huntsman International LLC (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), and Others.

Segmentation Analysis

The global thiodiglycol market is majorly segmented based on application, end users and region. Based on application of thiodiglycol the market is segmented into as additive, solvents, paints & coating, dyestuffs, pesticides, antioxidant, and others.

Among all applications thiodiglycol is highly used as dyestuffs and antioxidant. On the other hand, based on end user the market segmented into textile, rubber, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and other, and based on region market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is the largest market of thiodiglycol due to widely utilization as a solvent for dyes in textile industry, especially in China region. On the other hand, increasing demand for agrochemical industry in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea has made Asia Pacific largest consumer of the global thiodiglycol market followed by increasing in the consumption of thiodiglycol market in North America region.

In North America region, Thiodiglycol market is driven by agricultural, pharmaceutical, rubber, and others industry. Moreover, Latin America and Middle East also observed in growth of Thiodiglycol market due to various application such as additive, solvents, paints & coating, dyestuffs, pesticides, antioxidant, and others.

Geographic Analysis

The report about Global Thiodiglycol Market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report further provides detail information about strategies used by top key players in the industry. It also gives a broad study about different market segments and regions.

