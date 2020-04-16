Top trends in Live Cell Encapsulation Market by 2019

This MRFR Market Perspective Examines the Historical Trends and Current Scenario of the “Global Live Cell Encapsulation Market” to Deliver a Highly Pertinent Growth Forecast. The Report Includes Key Trends, Drivers And Restraints That Are Likely To Influence The Market Over The Next Five Years.

The global live cell encapsulation market is currently dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are involved in new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen its market position. For instance, in August 2018, Balchem Italia S.r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary of Balchem Corporation, acquired Bioscreen Technologies, S.r.l., a privately held manufacturer of encapsulated and fermented feed nutrition ingredients. With this, the company aims to expand its position in the market.

Numerous factors such as a high level of research activities in live cell encapsulation technologies and the rising awareness programs in various countries are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing investments by various public and private organizations have created a lucrative option for many companies to invest in providing new encapsulation techniques, leading to the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the inclination towards novel drug delivery systems for disease management fuels the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7772

The Global Live Cell Encapsulation Market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. It is estimated that the global live cell encapsulation market is expected to register a CAGR ~ 3.22% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023, with an estimated market value of USD 249.87 million in 2017.

However, the lack of skilled technicians, and ethical and legal issues, and unaffordability of various small-scale companies to enter the market due to high product manufacturing costs are expected to curb the growth of live cell encapsulation market. Moreover, the availability of high-quality raw material is also restraining the growth of the market.

The Global Live Cell Encapsulation Market is driven by factors such as rising demand for clinical efficacy of cell encapsulation technologies and growing awareness related to the clinical role of encapsulated cells to treat different chronic diseases. Additionally, encapsulation provides the durability and stability of the nutrient during handling and storage. Thus, such benefits of this technique are luring the competitors to enter the market.

Key Players

Balchem Corporation, Evonik Industries, Merck KGaA, BÜCHI Labortechnik AG, Lycored, Blacktrace Holdings Ltd., Living Cell Technologies, Reed Pacific Pty Limited, MiKroCaps, Biotime, Inc., Neurotech Holdings, LLC, Sernova Corporation, Encapsys, LLC, Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., and Viacyte, Inc. are some of the key players in the global live cell encapsulation market.

Segmentation

The Global Live Cell Encapsulation Market has been segmented into manufacturing technique, polymer type, and application. The market, based on manufacturing technique, has been segmented into simple dripping, electrostatic dripping, coaxial airflow, rotating disk atomization, and others. The market, by polymer type, has been further segmented into alginate, HEMA-MMA, Chitosan, silica, cellulose sulfate, PAN-PVC, and others. The market, by application, has been segmented into drug delivery, regenerative medicine, cell transplantation, and others. The drug delivery segment is expected to hold a major share owing to the increasing use of live cell encapsulation techniques in drug delivery systems. The segment of regenerative medicine is expected to be the fastest growing segment due to the rising trend and benefits of encapsulation in the tissue engineering field.

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The live cell encapsulation market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European live cell encapsulation market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The live cell encapsulation market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The live cell encapsulation market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Market Summary

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global live cell encapsulation market due to the increasing per capita healthcare expenditure, and the heavy adoption of new technology.

Furthermore, rising expenses in research and development by healthcare bodies and the government is anticipated to drive thegrowth of the market in this region. Apart from this, increasing applications of regenerative medicine in the US is expecting to push the growth of live cell encapsulation market. For instance, According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), approximately 5,00,000 Americans benefit from a transplant each year.

Europe showed a considerable amount of growth in the global live cell encapsulation market. The market growth in this region is because of the presence of a well-established healthcare system and increase in chronic diseases. For instance, according to cancer research UK, there were approximately 9, 921 cases of cancer diagnosed in 2015. Such high rates of cancer are likely to increase demand for the use of next-generation sequencing as well as increase the market demands for monoclonal bodies and cellular research. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the live cell encapsulation market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have a sturdy growth rate during the forecast period owing to the huge patient pool of chronic diseases and government initiatives of healthcare reforms. However, less capital investment is restricting the market growth of this region.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa has the least share of the market due to the low disposable income. Moreover, the limited adoption of advanced healthcare facilities and limited access to treatment facilities is also expected to drive the growth of the market in the near future.

Browse Premium Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/live-cell-encapsulation-market-7772

Detailed Table Of Contents

1 Report Prologue

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

5 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Mega Trends

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Market Factor analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Buyer

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Supplier

5.1.3 Threat From Substitute

5.1.4 Threat From A New Entrant

5.1.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

…TOC Continued!

Send an Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7772

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]