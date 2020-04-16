Transparent Display Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2024

Market Highlights

Transparent displays market are a core element for the emerging wearable computing devices. Therefore, wearable display manufacturers are focusing and investing in this technology to improve its transparent wearable display devices, considering factors such as size, cost, power consumption, resolution, and contrast. Growing demand for transparent displays such as organic light-emitting diode (OLED), passive-matrix OLED (PMOLED), augmented transparent displays, and rollable transparent displays are expected to propel the growth of the market. As these displays consume less power, they are witnessing a growing demand owing to the rising adoption of energy efficient materials by companies across industry verticals.

The Global Transparent Display Market is Expected to Grow from USD 412.2 Million in 2018 to USD 3,744.8 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 44.5% During the Forecast Period.

Get Free Sample Copy Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7980

Key Players

The prominent players in the global transparent display market are Planar Systems (US), Samsung Display (South Korea), Pro Display (UK), Crystal Display System (UK), LG Electronics (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), BenQ (Taiwan), ClearLED (US), Kent Optronics (US), and NEC Display Solutions (Japan).

Other players in the global transparent display market are Universal Display Corporation (US), Evoluce GmbH (Germany), Globus Infocom Ltd. (India), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd (China), Japan Display Inc. (Japan), Optinvent (France), Pilot Screentime GmbH (Germany), Shenzhen NEXNOVO Technology co., Ltd (China), Shenzhen HOXLED Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co., Ltd (China), among others.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in Transparent Display Market owing to the growing demand for these displays in various industries, including automotive where they are used as windshields and in retail chains, where they are used for displaying advertisements. The companies in this region are investing in research and development of products to explore new opportunities across various applications. In June 2019, Leyard Optoelectronic, a Chinese electronics manufacturer producing LED products, launched a next-generation Planar LookThru transparent OLED display, leveraging the transparent organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology to provide a self-emitting transparent display without the need for backlighting or enclosures. The market in North America is expeced to show significant growth in the coming years owing to the innovative developments in the field of HMDs and virtual reality technology. Moreover, the advancements in gaming industry in this region is expected to create significant opportunities for the transparent display market. Furthermore, the growing demand for transparent displays in the automotive industry in European countries, especially in Germany, is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of this market.

Get Completed Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/transparent-display-market-7980

Segmentation

The global transparent display market has been segmented on the basis of display size, resolution, technology, product, vertical, and region.

Based on display size, the market has been segmented into small and medium-sized, and large.

On the basis of resolution, the market has been segmented into ultra-high definition (UHD), full HD, and HD.

By technology, the market has been segmented into LCD, OLED, and others.

Based on product, the market has been segmented into head-mounted display (HMD), head-up display (HUD), digital signage, smart appliance, and others.

On the basis of vertical, the market has been segmented into consumer, retail & hospitality, sports and entertainment, healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, and others.

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: [email protected]