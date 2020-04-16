US and india sports graphics Market size, trends, opportunity & forecast by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “ US and india sports graphics market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the U.S and India/market. The US and india sports graphics Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Graphics are visual images or designs printed on a surface, such as a wall, canvas, screen, paper, and outfits. It is a process of visual communication, consisting of words, images, and ideas to illustrate. It is significantly used in illustration, entertainment, and promotional activities. The sports graphics market refers to printing and designing of sports apparels and accessories such as running vest & shorts, team jersey, caps & hats, polo t-shirts, jogging suits, flags, wrestling mats, and others. The service subsequently contributes in advertising & promotional activities such as promotional merchandises, banners, web designing, and others. Promotional merchandise such as t-shirts, bags, or other articles imprinted with an advertiser’s name and logo is an effective way of marketing, as it has positive influences over general public and aids in building brand recognition for a long term.

Increase in popularity of sports, rise in disposable income, changes in lifestyle, rapid urbanization, and inclination towards fitness & healthy life style drives the sports graphics market. In addition, surge in government initiatives to promote sports and contribution of the private sectors such as clubs and franchisees in organizing numerous tournaments has significantly developed the sports industry and notably offered a lucrative opportunity to its supplementary industries. Moreover, technological advancements have continuously enhanced spectators’ involvement, thus significantly influencing fans to adapt “athleisure” fashion trends.

The sports graphics market is segmented based on service, application, and country. Based on service, the market is divided into digital printing, screen printing embroidery, and others. Based on application, the market is classified into promotional products and sports apparel & accessories. By country, the market is analyzed across the U.S. and India.

The key players profiled in this report include Dynamite Graphics, Sports Graphics Inc. and Total Sports Graphics. Other key players (not profiled in this report) operating in this market include Prairie Graphics Sportswear, Arena Sports & Graphics, CMYK Grafix Inc., Signal Graphics, T10sports.com, Graphic Source, Quality Graphics, Inc., Rappahannock Sport & Graphics, and VizCom Sport Graphics.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Service

– Digital Printing

– Screen Printing

– Embroidery

– Others (3D Services, Web Design, and Others)

By Application

Promotional Products

Sports Apparel & Accessories

