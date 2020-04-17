Acne Medication Market – Detailed Analysis by On-going Trends, Prominent Size, Share, Sales and Forecast to 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Acne Medication market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Acne Medication market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Acne or acne vulgaris is a skin disease caused due to clogging of hair follicles with dead skin cells and oil from skin cells. This disease is characterized with pimples, blackheads, oily skin, and scarring. There are two types of acne-non-inflammatory and inflammatory acne, where the latter takes longer duration to heal and can cause permanent effects on the skin. Acne medications are either applied directly, which are present in formulations, or taken in the form of oral pills. These medications work by reducing inflammation and oil production. They also fight with bacteria finally preventing scarring. The common acne medications include retinoids, antibiotics, isotretinoin, benzoyl peroxide, and others.

The global acne medication market was valued at $8,017 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $10,929 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018 to 2025. Increase in prevalence of acne diseases is the major factor that contributes toward the growth of the acne medication market. Moreover, other factors that fuel the market growth include unhealthy urban lifestyle, and presence of robust acne medications in pipeline. However, side-effects associated with the use of acne medications and presence of alternative treatment impede the market growth. Conversely, development of effective medications with lesser side effects and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

The global acne medication market is segmented into therapeutic class, formulation, type, acne type, distribution channel, and region. Based on therapeutic class, the market is divided into retinoids, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and others. The retinoids segment is further classified into topical retinoid & combination retinoid and oral retinoid (isotretinoin). The antibiotics segment is further sub-segmented into topical antibiotics & combination antibiotics and oral antibiotics. Based on the formulation, the market is bifurcated into topical medication and oral medication. Based on type, the market is categorized into prescription medicine and over the counter (OTC) medicine. By acne type, the market is divided into non-inflammatory and inflammatory acne. The distribution channel covered in the study include grocery store, pharmacy & drug store, and e-commerce. Based on region, it is analyzed for across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market segments

By Therapeutic Class

– Retinoids

– Topical Retinoid & Combination Retinoid

– Oral Retinoid (Isotretinoin)

– Antibiotics

– Topical Antibiotic & Combination Antibiotics

– Oral Antibiotics

– Salicylic Acid

– Benzoyl Peroxide

– Others

By Formulation

– Topical Medication

– Oral Medication

By Type

– Prescription Medicine

– Over the counter (OTC) Medicine

By Acne Type

– Inflammatory Acne

– Non-inflammatory Acne

By Distribution Channel

– Grocery Store

– Pharmacy & Drug Store

– e-Commerce

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

– Allergan Plc.

– Nestle S.A.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Mayne Pharma Group Limited

– Mylan N.V.

– Pfizer Inc.

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc

– Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

– Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

– Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd.

– Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited

– Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation

– Foamix Pharmaceuticals

– Prestium Pharma, Inc.

– BioPharmX, Inc.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. By Therapeutic Class

1.3.2. By Formulation

1.3.3. By Type

1.3.4. By Acne Type

1.3.5. By Distribution Channel

1.3.6. By Region

1.3.7. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Top player positioning, 2017

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in prevalence of acne diseases

3.4.1.2. Unhealthy urban lifestyle

3.4.1.3. Rise in focus on skin care products

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Side effects associated with acne medications

3.4.2.2. Presence of alternatives for acne treatment

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Opportunities in emerging economies

3.4.3.2. Development of therapeutics with lesser side effects

3.4.4. Impact analyses

3.5. Clinical trials

3.6. Patent analysis (2013-2018)

3.6.1. Patent analysis, by year

3.6.2. Patent analysis for China, by year

CHAPTER 4: ACNE MEDICATION MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC CLASS

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Retinoid

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.2.1. Topical & combination retinoid

4.2.2.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.2.2. Oral retinoid (Isotretinoin)

4.2.2.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Antibiotics

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.2.1. Topical & combination antibiotics

4.3.2.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.2.2. Oral antibiotics

4.3.2.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Salicylic acid

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Benzoyl Peroxide

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Other medications

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: ACNE MEDICATION MARKET, BY FORMULATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Topical medications

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3. Oral medications

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

CHAPTER 6: ACNE MEDICATION MARKET, BY TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Prescription medicines

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Over-the-counter medicines

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: ACNE MEDICATION MARKET, BY ACNE TYPE

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Non-inflammatory acne

7.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.2. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Inflammatory acne

7.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: SOURCES: PRIMARY & SECONDARY RESEARCH AND AMR ANALYSIS ACNE MEDICATION MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

8.1. Overview

8.1.1. Market size and forecast

8.2. Grocery store

8.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.2. Market analysis, by country

8.3. Pharmacy & drug store

8.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.2. Market analysis, by country

8.4. e-Commerce

8.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

8.4.2. Market analysis, by country

Continue….

