Anti-Malarial Drugs Market Analysis, Scope, Future Trends and Opportunities During 2014-2024

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Anti-Malarial Drugs Market analysis and forecast 2014-2024. The report comprises of Anti-Malarial Drugs Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The anti-malarial drugs market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Further, the market for anti-malarial drugs was valued at USD XXX.X Million in 2018.

Growth Drivers – Anti-Malarial Drugs Market

Increasing Cases of Malaria

According to World Health Organization, there were 219 million cases of malaria across the world in 2017. This represented an increase of 2 million as compared to 2016. Moreover, malaria resulted in death of 435 thousand people and children in 2016. Further, government initiatives and healthcare organizations attempt to reduce case of malaria is expected to positively impact the growth of global anti-malarial drugs market.

Increasing Anti-Malaria Products Discovery Projects

Continuous growth in research and development activities is anticipated to positively impel the growth of global anti-malarial drugs market. Apart from this, favourable support from government and funding from other organization is resulting in increased research and development activities. This factor is envisioned to bolster the growth of global anti-malarial drugs market.

Barriers – Anti-Malarial Drugs Market

Associated Side Effects with Anti-malarial Drugs

Factors such as possible side effects of malaria drugs including insomnia, dizziness, anxiety and others are anticipated to hamper the growth of global anti-malarial drugs market.

Segmentation Analysis

The anti-malarial drugs market by drug type is segmented into quinine, chloroquine, pyrimethamine, amodiaquine, proguanil, mefloquine, sulfonamide, artemisinin & derivatives, atovaquone, primaquine, halofantrine, doxycycline, and clindamycin. The market for quinine is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Further, global anti-malarial drugs market is also segmented by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, e-commerce, and others. Retail pharmacy segment captured significant market share during the forecast period. Further, e-commerce segment is anticipated to witness highest growth in the upcoming years.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In anti-malarial drugs market, Middle East & Africa captured the largest percentage of market in global anti-malarial drugs market. With a market share of approximately 47.3% in 2018, MEA market contributed majorly in global anti-malarial drugs market. According to WHO, Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for 90% of malaria deaths worldwide in 2013. In addition, DRC and Nigeria accounted for more than 40% deaths from malaria in the region. Asia Pacific anti-malarial drugs market is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period. South East Asia has highest number of malaria cases after African region. Further, government of South East Asian countries and various healthcare organizations are making significant investment to reduce cases and deaths from malaria. This factor is envisioned to bolster the growth of Asia anti-malarial drugs market.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc

– Ranbaxy Laboratories

– Zydus Cadila

– Alvizia Health Care

– Bayer AG

– Pfizer, Inc.

– Ipca Laboratories Ltd

– Merck KGaA

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

– Novartis AG

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

The study also provides company’s positioning and market share in anti-malarial drugs market.

