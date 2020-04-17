Automotive Wheel Coating Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

“

This market report involves an in-depth understanding of Automotive Wheel Coating market and highly delivers market insights based on market intelligence studies. Adhering to industry norms, the report comprises chapter-wise factual information spread across 120+ pages.

AÂ coatingÂ is a covering that is applied to the surface of an object, usually referred to as theÂ substrate. The purpose of applying the coating may be decorative, functional, or both. The coating itself may be an all-over coating, completely covering the substrate, or it may only cover parts of the substrate. An example of all of these types of coating is aÂ product labelÂ on many drinks bottles- one side has an all-over functional coating (theÂ adhesive) and the other side has one or more decorative coatings in an appropriate pattern (the printing) to form the words and images.

In terms of application, the global automotive wheel coating market can be seperated into four sub-market: 2-wheel segement, passenger car segement, commercial vehicles segement and heavy commercial vehicles segement. Among them, the passenger car segement holds the biggest market share and is expected to see a CAGR of 3.18% between 2017 and 2025.

In 2019, the market size of Automotive Wheel Coating is 260 million US$ and it will reach 300 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Wheel Coating.

This report studies the global market size of Automotive Wheel Coating, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Automotive Wheel Coating production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and fo

ecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Akzonobel

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

Jotun

KCC Corporation

Kansai Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams

The Valspar Corporation

Market Segment by Product Type

Primers

Basecoat

Clear coat/Topcoat

Market Segment by Application

2-Wheeler

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles/Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Automotive Wheel Coating status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Wheel Coating manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Wheel Coating are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Customization of the report –



Most important Topics covered in this report are –

1. Market Trends & Issues

2. Growth Drivers & Enablers

3. Growth Inhibitors

4. Opportunities and Challenges

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Product Innovations & Trends

7. Coverage of Major & Niche Players

8. Comprehensive Geographic Coverage

9. Extensive Product Coverage

