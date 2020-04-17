Cartilage Repair Market – Detailed Analysis by On-going Trends, Prominent Size, Share, Sales and Forecast to 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Cartilage Repair market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Cartilage Repair market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Articular cartilage is a complex tissue, which is devoid of blood supply (avascular). It is composed of distinct cells called chondrocytes suspended in a collagenous matrix. The key function of this tissue is to smoothen bone movements, and absorbs shock along with providing cushioning to the joints.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3999

Cartilage repair is a type of cartilage restoration method, wherein the injured cartilage is healed by replacing it with extracellular matrix and new cells. The global cartilage repair market was valued at $713 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $2,195 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Upsurge in geriatric population, surge in prevalence of degenerative conditions such as osteoarthritis, and rise in sports-related injuries are the key factors that augment the growth of the global cartilage repair market. Furthermore, increase in obesity among the population is expected to boost the market growth.

However, high costs associated with cartilage repair products and an unclear regulatory scenario are some of the factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, high potential of emerging economies and increase in demand for cartilage repair products are expected to provide new opportunities for the market players in future.

The cartilage repair market is segmented based on modality, type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of modality, the market is divided into chondroplasty & microfracture, autologous chondrocyte implantation, osteochondral allograft and juvenile allograft fragments.

By type, it is bifurcated into hyaline cartilage and fibrocartilage. According to application, it is fragmented into knee, shoulder, and others. Depending on end user, it is categorized into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of global cartilage repair market.

– Market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the modalities, applications, end users, and developments in the industry.

– An in-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Modality

– Chondroplasty & Microfracture

– Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation

– Osteochondral Allograft

– Juvenile Allograft Fragments

By Type

– Hyaline Cartilage

– Fibrocartilage

By Application

– Knee

– Shoulder

– Others

By End User

– Hospitals & Clinics

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Taiwan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

– Arthrex, Inc.

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Conmed Corporation

– Johnson & Johnson

– Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

– RTI Surgical, Inc.

– Smith & Nephew PLC

– Stryker Corporation

– Vericel Corporation

– Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

– Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

– Collagen Solutions LLP

– Histogenics Corporation

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/cartilage-repair-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Top Player Positioning, 2017

3.4. Patent analysis, 2014-2017

3.4.1. Patent analysis, by year (2014-2017)

3.4.2. Patent analysis, by country

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Surge in obesity in the population

3.5.1.2. Rise in sports-related injuries

3.5.1.3. Rapid increase in geriatric population

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High costs associated with cartilage repair procedures

3.5.2.2. Unclear regulatory scenario

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Untapped potential of the emerging economies

CHAPTER 4: CARTILAGE REPAIR MARKET, BY MODALITY

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Microfracture & chondroplasty

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Autologous chondrocyte implantation

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Osteochondral Allograft

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Juvenile Allograft Fragment

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: CARTILAGE REPAIR MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Hyaline cartilage

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Fibrocartilage

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: CARTILAGE REPAIR MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Knee

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Shoulder

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: CARTILAGE REPAIR MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Hospital & clinic

7.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.2. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Ambulatory surgical center (ASC)

7.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.2. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Others

7.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: CARTILAGE REPAIR MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. Overview

8.1.1. Market size and forecast

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. North America cartilage repair market size and forecast, by country

8.2.2.1. U.S. market size and forecast

8.2.2.1.1. U.S. cartilage repair market, by modality

8.2.2.1.2. U.S. cartilage repair market, by type

8.2.2.1.3. U.S. cartilage repair market, by application

8.2.2.1.4. U.S. cartilage repair market, by end user

8.2.2.2. Canada market size and forecast

8.2.2.2.1. Canada cartilage repair market, by modality

8.2.2.2.2. Canada cartilage repair market, by type

8.2.2.2.3. Canada cartilage repair market, by application

8.2.2.2.4. Canada cartilage repair market, by end user

8.2.2.3. Mexico market size and forecast

8.2.2.3.1. Mexico cartilage repair market, by modality

8.2.2.3.2. Mexico cartilage repair market, by type

8.2.2.3.3. Mexico cartilage repair market, by application

8.2.2.3.4. Mexico cartilage repair market, by end user

8.2.3. North America cartilage repair market size and forecast, by modality

8.2.4. North America cartilage repair market size and forecast, by type

8.2.5. North America cartilage repair market size and forecast, by application

8.2.6. North America cartilage repair market size and forecast, by end user

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.2. Europe cartilage repair market size and forecast, by country

8.3.2.1. Germany market size and forecast

8.3.2.1.1. Germany cartilage repair market, by modality

8.3.2.1.2. Germany. cartilage repair market, by type

8.3.2.1.3. Germany cartilage repair market, by application

8.3.2.1.4. Germany cartilage repair market, by end user

8.3.2.2. France market size and forecast

8.3.2.2.1. France cartilage repair market, by modality

8.3.2.2.2. France cartilage repair market, by type

8.3.2.2.3. France cartilage repair market, by application

8.3.2.2.4. France cartilage repair market, by end user

8.3.2.3. UK market size and forecast

8.3.2.3.1. UK cartilage repair market, by modality

8.3.2.3.2. UK cartilage repair market, by type

8.3.2.3.3. UK cartilage repair market, by application

8.3.2.3.4. UK cartilage repair market, by end user

8.3.2.4. Italy market size and forecast

8.3.2.4.1. Italy cartilage repair market, by modality

8.3.2.4.2. Italy cartilage repair market, by type

8.3.2.4.3. Italy cartilage repair market, by application

8.3.2.4.4. Italy cartilage repair market, by end user

8.3.2.5. Spain market size and forecast

8.3.2.5.1. Spain cartilage repair market, by modality

8.3.2.5.2. Spain. cartilage repair market, by type

8.3.2.5.3. Spain cartilage repair market, by application

8.3.2.5.4. Spain cartilage repair market, by end user

8.3.2.6. Rest of Europe market size and forecast

8.3.2.6.1. Rest of Europe cartilage repair market, by modality

8.3.2.6.2. Rest of Europe cartilage repair market, by type

8.3.2.6.3. Rest of Europe cartilage repair market, by application

8.3.2.6.4. Rest of Europe cartilage repair market, by end user

8.3.3. Europe cartilage repair market size and forecast, by modality

8.3.4. Europe cartilage repair market size and forecast, by type

8.3.5. Europe cartilage repair market size and forecast, by application

8.3.6. Europe cartilage repair market size and forecast, by end user

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.4.2. Asia-Pacific cartilage repair market size and forecast, by country

8.4.2.1. Japan market size and forecast

8.4.2.1.1. Japan cartilage repair market, by modality

8.4.2.1.2. Japan cartilage repair market, by type

8.4.2.1.3. Japan cartilage repair market, by application

8.4.2.1.4. Japan cartilage repair market, by end user

8.4.2.2. China market size and forecast

8.4.2.2.1. China cartilage repair market, by modality

8.4.2.2.2. China cartilage repair market, by type

8.4.2.2.3. China cartilage repair market, by application

8.4.2.2.4. China cartilage repair market, by end user

8.4.2.3. India market size and forecast

8.4.2.3.1. India cartilage repair market, by modality

8.4.2.3.2. India cartilage repair market, by type

8.4.2.3.3. India cartilage repair market, by application

8.4.2.3.4. India cartilage repair market, by end user

8.4.2.4. Australia market size and forecast

8.4.2.4.1. Australia cartilage repair market, by modality

8.4.2.4.2. Australia cartilage repair market, by type

8.4.2.4.3. Australia cartilage repair market, by application

8.4.2.4.4. Australia cartilage repair market, by end user

8.4.2.5. South Korea market size and forecast

8.4.2.5.1. South Korea cartilage repair market, by modality

8.4.2.5.2. South Korea cartilage repair market, by type

8.4.2.5.3. South Korea cartilage repair market, by application

8.4.2.5.4. South Korea cartilage repair market, by end user

8.4.2.6. Taiwan market size and forecast

8.4.2.6.1. Taiwan cartilage repair market, by modality

8.4.2.6.2. Taiwan cartilage repair market, by type

8.4.2.6.3. Taiwan cartilage repair market, by application

8.4.2.6.4. Taiwan cartilage repair market, by end user

8.4.2.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast

8.4.2.7.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific cartilage repair market, by modality

8.4.2.7.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific cartilage repair market, by type

8.4.2.7.3. Rest of Asia-Pacific cartilage repair market, by application

8.4.2.7.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific cartilage repair market, by end user

8.4.3. Asia-Pacific cartilage repair market size and forecast, by modality

8.4.4. Asia-Pacific cartilage repair market size and forecast, by type

8.4.5. Asia-Pacific cartilage repair market size and forecast, by application

8.4.6. Asia-Pacific cartilage repair market size and forecast, by end user

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3999

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

More [email protected] https://marketresearchtab.com/

https://marketnewsbizz.com/

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com/