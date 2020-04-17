Ceramic Matrix Composites Market to Witness Significant Growth During Forecast Period

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Ceramic Matrix Composites Market analysis and forecast 2019-2026. The report comprises of Ceramic Matrix Composites Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The global ceramic matrix composites market was valued at US$ 4,857.6 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 11,516.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2019 to 2026. Ceramic matrix composites are a subgroup of composite materials and ceramics, which are applicable in brake systems of automobiles due to their low weight, high friction, and temperature-resistant properties. Rapid development of the automotive sector, increase in expenditure power, and surge in demand for automobiles from consumers are expected to drive the growth of the global ceramic matrix composites market.

However, high cost of ceramic matrix composite as compared to other metal alloys is expected to hamper the growth of the global ceramic matrix composites market. Conversely, incorporation of low coat production technologies is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the near future.

The ceramic matrix composites market is segmented based on composite type, fiber type, fiber material, application, and region. Depending on composite type, the market is classified into silicon carbide reinforced silicon carbide (SIC/SIC), carbon reinforced carbon (C/C), oxide–oxide (OX/OX) and other (Silicon Carbide and Carbon (SIC/C)). By fiber type, it is fragmented into short fiber and continuous fiber. On the basis of fiber material, it is classified into alumina fibers, amorphous ceramic fibers (RCF), silicon carbide fibers (SIC), and others. As per application, it is segregated into aerospace & defense, automotive, energy & power, electricals & electronics, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The major key players operating in the global ceramic matrix composites industry include Rolls-Royce Plc., Coi Ceramics INC., SGL Group, United Technologies, Ceramtec, Lancer Systems, Coorstek Inc., Applied Thin Films, Ultramet, and Composites Horizons. Other players operating in this market include Pyromeral Systems, Precision Castparts Corp., Zircar Zirconia, Inc., United Composites B.V., and Plasan North America. These major key players are adopting different strategies such as acquisition, business expansion, and collaboration to stay competitive in the global market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2019 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

– The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Composite Type

– Silicon Carbide Reinforced Silicon Carbide (SIC/SIC)

– Carbon Reinforced Carbon (C/C)

– Oxide–Oxide (OX/OX)

– Others (Silicon Carbide and Carbon (SIC/C))

By Fiber Type

– Short Fiber

– Continuous Fiber

By Fiber Material

– Alumina Fibers

– Amorphous Ceramic Fibers (RCF)

– Silicon Carbide Fibers (SIC)

– Others

By Application

– Aerospace & Defense

– Automotive

– Energy & Power

– Electricals & Electronics

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– UK

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.5. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Excellent mechanical properties at elevated temperature

3.4.1.2. Widening application scope of ceramic matrix composites in the automotive industry

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High cost of ceramic matrix composites

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Increase in R&D activities and bulk production of ceramic fibers

3.5. Top player positioning, 2018

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL CERAMIC MATRIX COMPOSITES MARKET, BY COMPOSITE TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Silicon Carbide Reinforced Silicon Carbide (SIC/SIC)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.3. Carbon reinforced carbon (C/C)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.4. Oxide/Oxide (OX/OX)

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.4.4. Composite by fiber material

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL CERAMIC MATRIX COMPOSITES MARKET, BY FIBER TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Short Fiber

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.2.4. Short fiber by application

5.2.5. Short fiber by fiber material

5.3. Continuous Fiber

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.3.4. Continuous fiber by application

5.3.5. Continuous fiber by fiber material

Continue…

