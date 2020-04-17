Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market – Detailed Analysis by On-going Trends, Prominent Size, Share, Sales and Forecast to 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Enterprise resource planning is a collective set of computer programs with shared business applications that cater to the needs of an entire organization rather than an individual user. It provides services such as automated billing system, human resource management, customer relationship management, finance, supply chain, and others. Over the past few years, the cloud-based deployment model for enterprise resource planning software has gained a significant momentum owing to cost-effective advantages of cloud platform and easy deployment. In addition, the role of cloud enterprise resource planning has changed from a back-office management to business process enhancement, which urged companies to modify their internal processes. This changing dynamic has significantly increased the demand for cloud enterprise resource planning solution among large- and small- & medium-sized organizations worldwide.

Low cost and limited expenditure on hardware or software drive the market growth. In addition, the need for process automation, growth toward price-sensitive cloud deployments, and rise in need of regulatory compliances for data sovereignty also boost the market. Further, rapid changes in business models and developments in cloud trend are expected to offer considerable growth opportunities for the cloud enterprise resource planning market.

The cloud-based ERP market is segmented based on component, function, end user, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is categorized into software and services. Services segment is further studied across professional and managed services. As per function the market is segmented into finance, HR, supply chain, and others. Based in end user the market is segmented into large, mid-size, and small organization. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into manufacturing & services, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, aerospace & defense, IT & telecom, and others. Based on region, the cloud-based ERP market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report cloud-based ERP market include Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, SAP SE, Sage Group Plc., Aptean, Epicor Software Corp., Infor, Syspro, Unit4, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– In-depth analysis of the global cloud-based ERP market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

– Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the cloud-based ERP market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market expansion.

– A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

– Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

– Detailed analysis of the key players operating in the global cloud-based ERP market and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Software

– Services

By Function

– Finance

– HR

– Supply Chain

– Others

By End User

– Large Organization

– Mid-size Organization

– Small Organization

By Industry Vertical

– Manufacturing & Services

– BFSI

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Government

– Aerospace & Defense

– IT & Telecom

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

– IBM Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

– Infor

– Aptean

– Microsoft

– Sage Group Plc

– Epicor Software Corporation

– Syspro

– Unit4

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year 2014-2017

3.2.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development 2015-2017

3.2.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company 2015-2017

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Introduction of cloud and growth of SMEs in emerging regions

3.5.1.2. Increase in need for operational efficiency and transparency across various business processes

3.5.1.3. Surge in adoption of cloud-based deployment model

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Open source application

3.5.2.2. Latency in data retrieval and interruptions

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Competition among market players

3.5.3.2. Globalization and expansion

3.5.3.3. Support to new ventures and key decision making

CHAPTER 4: CLOUD-BASED ERP MARKT BY COMPONENT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. SOFTWARE

4.2.1. Overview

4.2.2. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. SERVICES

4.3.1. Overview

4.3.2. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

4.3.5. Professional services

4.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.5.2. Market analysis by country

4.3.6. Managed services

4.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.6.2. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: CLOUD-BASED ERP MARKT BY FUNCTION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. FINANCE

5.2.1. Overview

5.2.2. Key market trends and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. HUMAN RESOURCES

5.3.1. Overview

5.3.2. Key market trends and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

5.4. SUPPLY CHAIN

5.4.1. Overview

5.4.2. Key market trends and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast by region

5.4.4. Market analysis by country

5.5. OTHERS

5.5.1. Overview

5.5.2. Key market trends and opportunities

5.5.3. Market size and forecast by region

5.5.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: CLOUD-BASED ERP MARKT BY END USER

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. LARGE ORGANIZATION

6.2.1. Overview

6.2.2. Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast by region

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.3. MID-SIZE ORGANIZATION

6.3.1. Overview

6.3.2. Key market trends and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast by region

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.4. SMALL ORGANIZATION

6.4.1. Overview

6.4.2. Key market trends and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast by region

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: CLOUD-BASED ERP MARKT BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. MANUFACTURING & SERVICES

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Key market trends and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast by region

7.2.4. Market analysis by country

7.3. BFSI

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Key market trends and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast by region

7.3.4. Market analysis by country

7.4. HEALTHCARE

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Key market trends and opportunities

7.4.3. Market size and forecast by region

7.4.4. Market analysis by country

7.5. RETAIL

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Key market trends and opportunities

7.5.3. Market size and forecast by region

7.5.4. Market analysis by country

7.6. GOVERNMENT

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Key market trends and opportunities

7.6.3. Market size and forecast by region

7.6.4. Market analysis by country

7.7. AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

7.7.1. Overview

7.7.2. Key market trends and opportunities

7.7.3. Market size and forecast by region

7.7.4. Market analysis by country

7.8. IT & TELECOM

7.8.1. Overview

7.8.2. Key market trends and opportunities

7.8.3. Market size and forecast by region

7.8.4. Market analysis by country

7.9. OTHERS

7.9.1. Overview

7.9.2. Key market trends and opportunities

7.9.3. Market size and forecast by region

7.9.4. Market analysis by country

Continue….

