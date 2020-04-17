Cold-Pressed Oil Market to Witness Significant Growth During Forecast Period

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Cold-Pressed Oil Market analysis and forecast 2019-2026. The report comprises of Cold-Pressed Oil Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The global cold-pressed oil market size was valued at $24.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach $36.40 billion by 2026.

Cold press extraction is one of the methods of mechanical extraction as well as requires less energy than other oil extraction techniques. It eliminates all harmful effects that are born through conventional methods of oil extraction. In addition, it is environment friendly and is used to obtain high-quality oils by performing production at low temperatures using cold press method.

Cold pressed oils are safer than hot pressed oils and avoids adverse effects caused by high temperature. Moreover, these oils have better nutritive properties than refined oils. These oils provide a vital contribution toward a healthy life as they are non-refined, cholesterol free, and are free of any harmful solvent residues. Also, the rise in demand for unrefined oil worldwide and the growth in trend among consumers involving healthy intake of food is anticipated to drive the market. Also, the rise in concern about the environment and surroundings propel the growth of the cold-pressed oil market all around the world. However, low productivity and allergy to consumers caused by soybean seed, rapeseed, coconut, and others restrict the growth of this market globally. Also, major health issues such as itchy palm and foots, shortness of breath, and nasal blockage are expected to hinder the market growth.

The global cold pressed oil market is segmented based on type, application, and distribution channel. Depending on type, the market is divided into coconut oil, cottonseed oil, olive oil, palm oil, palm kernel oil, peanut oil, rapeseed oil, soybean oil, and sunflower seed oil. By application, it is classified into food industry, agriculture, and cosmetics & personal care industry. Based on distribution channel, it is divided into convenience stores, departmental stores, modern trade units, and online retail.

The report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth strategies adopted by the key players to understand the dynamics and potential of the market. Key players operating in the cold-pressed oil market are profiled to provide a competitive landscape of the marketspace.

The major players profiled in the report are as follows:

– Statfold Seed Oil Ltd.

– Freshmill Oils

– Naissance Natural Healthy Living

– Gramiyum Wood Pressed Cooking Oil

– The Health Home Economist

– Lala’s Group

– Archer Daniels Midland Company

– Cargill

– Bunge

– Wilmar International

– COFCO

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global market.

– The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Coconut Oil

– Cottonseed Oil

– Olive Oil

– Palm Oil

– Palm Kernel Oil

– Peanut Oil

– Rapeseed Oil

– Soybean Oil

– Sunflower Seed Oil

By Application

– Food Industry

– Agriculture

– Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

By Distribution Channel

– Convenience Stores

– Departmental Stores

– Modern Trade Units

– Online Retail

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

