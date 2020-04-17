Companion Diagnostics Market Ongoing Industry Trends and Recent News and Developments | Key Players like Abbott Laboratories Molecular, Inc., Agilent (Dako Denmark A/S), ARUP Laboratories, Inc., BioMerieux SA, Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems), Foundation Medicine, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Qiagen N.V.

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Companion Diagnostics Market analysis and forecast 2019-2026. The report comprises of Companion Diagnostics Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The global companion diagnostics market generated $1,678 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $6,452 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Companion diagnostic is a medical device, often an in-vitro device that provides information essential for the safe and effective use of a corresponding drug or biological product. These tests help a health care professional to determine patients who can benefit from a particular therapeutic product, identify patients at increased risk of severe side effects as a result of the treatment with a particular therapeutic product as well as achieve improved safety or effectiveness

The companion diagnostics market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to growth in demand for advanced therapies, rise in R&D activities to develop low cost & highly efficient drugs, increase in awareness in personalized medicines and surge in demand for cost effective diagnosis are some factors that majorly drive the market growth.

The global companion diagnostics market is segmented based on technology, indication, and region. Based on technology, the market is categorized as immunohistochemistry, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next Generation Sequencing (NGS), in situ hybridization, and others. On the basis of indication, it is segmented into oncology, neurology, and others. Oncology is further classified into lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, blood cancer, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology Type

– Immunohistochemistry

– Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

– Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

– In situ hybridization

– Others

By Indication

– Oncology

– – – Lung cancer

– – – Colorectal cancer

– – – Breast cancer

– – – Blood cancer

– – – Others

– Neurology

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Abbott Laboratories Molecular, Inc.

– Agilent (Dako Denmark A/S)

– ARUP Laboratories, Inc.

– BioMerieux SA

– Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems)

– Foundation Medicine, Inc.

– Myriad Genetics, Inc.

– Qiagen N.V.

– Roche (Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.)

– Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies Corporation)

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN

(These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Resonance Health Ltd

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. Key findings

2.2.1. Top investment pockets

2.2.2. Top impacting factors

2.3. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping companion diagnostics industry/market

3.2.1. Moderate power of suppliers

3.2.2. High threat of new entrants

3.2.3. Low threat of substitution

3.2.4. Moderate competitive rivalry

3.2.5. Moderate power of buyers

3.3. Parent/ peer market overview

3.5. Market evolution/industry roadmap

3.6. Government regulations for companion diagnostics

3.7. Market dynamics

3.7.1. Drivers

3.7.1.1. Increased popularity of personalized medicine

3.7.1.2. Increase in cases of adverse drug reactions (ADRs)

3.7.1.3. Surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide

3.7.1.4. Technological advancements in diagnostic techniques

3.7.2. Restraints

3.7.2.1. Unfavorable reimbursement policies in some countries

3.7.3. Opportunities

3.7.3.1. Growth opportunities in emerging markets

3.7.3.2. Increase in incidence of cancer across the globe

3.7.4. Impact analysis

CHAPTER 4: COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Immunohistochemistry

4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.2. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.2. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Next generation sequencing (NGS)

4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.2. Market analysis, by country

4.5. In situ hybridization

4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.2. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY INDICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Oncology

5.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

5.2.2.1. Lung cancer

5.2.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2.2. Colorectal cancer

5.2.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2.3. Breast cancer

5.2.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2.4. Blood cancer

5.2.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2.5. Others

5.2.2.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market size and forecast

5.2.4. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Neurology

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

Continue…

