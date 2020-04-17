Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market to Witness Significant Growth During Forecast Period

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market analysis and forecast 2019-2026. The report comprises of Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The global elderly & disabled assistive devices market size was $23,009 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $35,599 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026. Assistive devices, as the term signifies are the medical devices that assist elderly as well as disabled people to form their various basic tasks such as walking, hearing problems, vision problems, and others. The mobility aids devices include wheelchairs, scooters, and others that alleviate disabled individuals with their mobility. Moreover, there are various kinds of hearing aids that help individuals with hearing difficulties such as Behind-the-ear Aids (BTE), Receiver-in-the-Ear Aids (RITE), In-the‐Ear Aids (ITE), Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA), canal hearing aids and cochlear implants.

The global elderly and disabled assistive devices market is primarily driven by significant rise in mobility impairment disorders, lifestyle changes, and availability of a variety of disabled & elderly assistive products. In addition, considerable increase in demand for assistive devices due to rise in trend of an independent lifestyle further fuels the market growth. Furthermore, growth in the number of assistive devices manufacturers investing in the R&D activities of these technologies is estimated to boost the market growth. However, high cost of few sophisticated products, low level of acceptance for few products, and low reimbursement from medical insurers restrain the growth of the market. On the contrary, an increase in proactiveness of people and rise in health consciousness among people are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

The global elderly & disabled assistive devices market is segmented based on type and region. Based on type, it is divided into living aids, mobility aids devices, medical furniture, and bathroom safety equipment. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Living Aids Devices

– – – Hearing Aids

– – – – – Behind-the-ear Aids (BTE)

– – – – – Receiver-in-the-Ear Aids (RITE)

– – – – – In-the‐Ear Aids (ITE)

– – – – – Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA)

– – – – – Canal Hearing Aids

– – – – – Cochlear Implants

– – – Reading and Vision Aids

– – – – – Braille Translators

– – – – – Video Magnifiers

– – – – – Reading Machines

– – – – – Others

– Mobility Aids Devices

– – – Wheelchairs

– – – – – Manual Wheelchairs

– – – – – Powered Wheelchairs

– – – Mobility Scooters

– – – – – Walkers & Rollators

– – – – – Canes & Walking Sticks

– – – – – Crutches

– – – – – Transfer Lifts or Patient Mechanical Lift Handling

– – – – – Door Openers

– – – – – Others

– Medical Furniture

– – – Medical Beds

– – – Door Openers

– – – Medical Furniture Accessories

– – – Riser Reclining Chairs

– – – Others

– Bathroom Safety Equipment

– – – Shower Chairs

– – – Commodes

– – – Ostomy Products

– – – Bars, Grips, & Rails

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

– AI Squared

– Drive Medical.

– GN Resound Group.

– Invacare

– William Demant Holding A/S

– Nordic Capital (Sunrise Medical LLC)

– Pride Mobility Products Corporation

– Siemens Ltd

– Sonova Holding AG

– Starkey hearing technologies

The other players operating in the elderly & disabled assistive devices market include (not profiled in the report)

– Bausch & Lomb, Inc.,

– Inclusive Technology Ltd.

– Liberator Ltd.

– Tobii Dynavox

– JABBLA B.V.B.A

– Blue Chip Medical Type, Inc.

– Permobil AB

– Medline Industries, Inc.

