EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Solar Grade Polysilicon Market Report 2018
In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Solar Grade Polysilicon market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Solar Grade Polysilicon market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Solar Grade Polysilicon for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)
Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;
Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;
Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.
EMEA Solar Grade Polysilicon market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Solar Grade Polysilicon sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Polysilicon Technology Company (PTC)
MBM Solar Holding Inc
QSTec
GCL Group
WACKER CHEMIE
OCI
LDK Solar
Daqo New Energy
KCC
Hemlock Semiconductor
REC Silicon
TBEA
SunEdision
Sichuan Yongxiang
Tokuyama
HanKook Silicon
Dunâ€™an Group
Asia Silicon
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Granular polysilicon
Polysilicon rod
Polysilicon chunk
Polysilicon chip
Polysilicon fines
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Monocrystalline based ingot/wafer and cells
Multicrystalline based ingot/wafer and cells
Novel wafer applications such as string ribbon and molded wafer
