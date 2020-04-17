Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Market – Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

“

This market report involves an in-depth understanding of 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate market and highly delivers market insights based on market intelligence studies. Adhering to industry norms, the report comprises chapter-wise factual information spread across 120+ pages. Also, prepared by a panel of seasoned analysts, it offers the client with insightful data that establishes the base to take immediate steps ahead. Nonetheless, 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate market offers growth opportunities in the near future exhibited in best information format through this report.

2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) is a clear, colourless liquid. It is a versatile difunctional acrylate monomer with a characteristic high reactivity. Its high functionality allows end products to be tailored for multiple applications. It can be used for crosslinking with isocyantes or melamines and imparts a range of useful properties to polymers such as hydrophilicity, improved adhesion, weatherability, chemical and scratch resistance.

The global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) market size by analyzing historical data and future

rospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Dow Chemical

Evonik

Nippon Shokubai

Anhui Renxin

Changzhou Hickory Chemical

Haihang Industry

Chizhou Fangda

Hangzhou Dayangchem

Zaozhuang Weicheng Chemical

HENAN PROSPER CHEMICALS

Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals

Heze Chang Sheng Yuan Technology

Linyi Deroy Polymer Material

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hydroxypropyl Acrylate ?95.0%

Hydroxypropyl Acrylate ?97.0%

Hydroxypropyl Acrylate ?98.0%

Others

Segment by Application

Coatings & Paints

Adhesives

Resins & Rubbers

Others

Most important Topics covered in this report are –

1. Market Trends & Issues

2. Growth Drivers & Enablers

3. Growth Inhibitors

4. Opportunities and Challenges

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Product Innovations & Trends

7. Coverage of Major & Niche Players

8. Comprehensive Geographic Coverage

9. Extensive Product Coverage

