Global Ammonia Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Ammonia market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ammonia market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Ammonia market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ammonia market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Ammonia, a colourless and nonflammable gas with a characteristic pungent smell, is a compound of nitrogen and hydrogen with the formula NH3. Ammonia is shipped as a liquified gas under its own vapor pressure of 114 psig. Most extensive use is in soil fertilization. This application is used in the form of salts, nitrates and urea.
According to the statistics, ammonia industry concentration is relatively low. The top ten manufacturers were counted for about 18.19% production market share in 2015. In this report, we list the top twenty-eight enterprises including Yaraï¼Œ CF Industriesï¼Œ Agriumï¼Œ Group DFï¼Œ Qafcoï¼Œ PotashCorpï¼Œ TogliattiAzotï¼Œ Eurochem and Acron etc.
Geographically, the production regions of world ammonia include North America, Europe, Middle East, India and China etc. China was definitely the major production region, which dominated the market with 34.84% production market share in 2015. However, the production concentration is very fragment in China with hundreds of small enterprises located throughout China. Europe, North America was the other two players with 10.09% and 9.31% production market share respectively in 2015.
As for the raw materials of ammonia, there is an obvious difference between China and other regions. In China, majority of enterprise use the coal, which is estimated account for 85%. While in Europe and North America etc. regions, the natural gas is the major raw materials due to the abundant natural gas resources in local.
The global Ammonia market is valued at 71200 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 77400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Yara
CF Industries
Agrium
Group DF
Qafco
PotashCorp
TogliattiAzot
Eurochem
Acron
Koch
Safco
Pusri
OCI Nitrogen
MINUDOBRENIYA
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd
CNPC
SINOPEC
Hubei Yihua
Yunnan Yuntianhua
Lutianhua Group
Shandong Lianmeng Chem Group
Hualu-Hengsheng Group
LUXI
Anhui Haoyuan Chem Industry Group
Linggu Chem
Henan Xinlianxin Group
Huaqiang Chem Group
Shanxi Jinfeng Coal Chem
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Liquid Ammonia
Gas Ammonia
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Fertilizer
Refrigerant
Polymer Synthesis
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Ammonia capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Ammonia manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ammonia are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Ammonia Manufacturers
Ammonia Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Ammonia Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Ammonia market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
