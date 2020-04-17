Global Ammonia Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Ammonia Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ammonia Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Ammonia market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ammonia market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Ammonia, a colourless and nonflammable gas with a characteristic pungent smell, is a compound of nitrogen and hydrogen with the formula NH3. Ammonia is shipped as a liquified gas under its own vapor pressure of 114 psig. Most extensive use is in soil fertilization. This application is used in the form of salts, nitrates and urea.

According to the statistics, ammonia industry concentration is relatively low. The top ten manufacturers were counted for about 18.19% production market share in 2015. In this report, we list the top twenty-eight enterprises including Yaraï¼Œ CF Industriesï¼Œ Agriumï¼Œ Group DFï¼Œ Qafcoï¼Œ PotashCorpï¼Œ TogliattiAzotï¼Œ Eurochem and Acron etc.

Geographically, the production regions of world ammonia include North America, Europe, Middle East, India and China etc. China was definitely the major production region, which dominated the market with 34.84% production market share in 2015. However, the production concentration is very fragment in China with hundreds of small enterprises located throughout China. Europe, North America was the other two players with 10.09% and 9.31% production market share respectively in 2015.

As for the raw materials of ammonia, there is an obvious difference between China and other regions. In China, majority of enterprise use the coal, which is estimated account for 85%. While in Europe and North America etc. regions, the natural gas is the major raw materials due to the abundant natural gas resources in local.

The global Ammonia market is valued at 71200 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 77400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Yara

CF Industries

Agrium

Group DF

Qafco

PotashCorp

TogliattiAzot

Eurochem

Acron

Koch

Safco

Pusri

OCI Nitrogen

MINUDOBRENIYA

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd

CNPC

SINOPEC

Hubei Yihua

Yunnan Yuntianhua

Lutianhua Group

Shandong Lianmeng Chem Group

Hualu-Hengsheng Group

LUXI

Anhui Haoyuan Chem Industry Group

Linggu Chem

Henan Xinlianxin Group

Huaqiang Chem Group

Shanxi Jinfeng Coal Chem

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Liquid Ammonia

Gas Ammonia

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Fertilizer

Refrigerant

Polymer Synthesis

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Ammonia sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Ammonia players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ammonia are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Ammonia Manufacturers

Ammonia Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Ammonia Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Ammonia market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

