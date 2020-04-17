Global Ammonium Chloride Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global Ammonium Chloride Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ammonium Chloride Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Ammonium Chloride market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ammonium Chloride market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is an inorganic, mildly acidic, white crystalline salt compound that is highly soluble in water. The mineral is commonly formed on burning coal dumps due to condensation of coal-derived gases. It is also found around some types of volcanic vents. It is used as a flavoring agent in licorice. Ammonium chloride is the product from the reaction of hydrochloric acid and ammonia.
Ammonium chloride is obtained as a by-product in different chemical processes, particularly from the Solvay process for production of sodium carbonate from sodium chloride, ammonia, carbon dioxide and water.
In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China. Hubei Shuanghuan and CNSG have long history and unshakable status in China. Jinshan Chemical was developing fastly last years.
The main application of ammonium chloride is as a nitrogen source in fertilizers which corresponding to nearly 81% of the world production of ammonium chloride. Ammonium chloride is usually used as compound fertilizer raw materials in rice and wheat.
Almost all manufactures in China produce ammonium chloride by the Hou’s process. Ammonium chloride is the by-product of soda ash in this process. Some Chinese manufacturers seeking to use other soda ash production process to deal with the ammonium chloride overcapacity situation in recent years.
The global Ammonium Chloride market is valued at 1490 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1970 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
BASF
Dallas Group
Central Glass
Tuticorin Alkali
Tinco
Hubei Yihua
Jinshan Chemical
CNSG
HEBANG
Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical
Haohua Junhua Group
Jiangsu Debang Chemical
Jiangsu Huachang Chemical
Dahua Group
Shindoo
Shannxi Xinghua
Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical
Liuzhou Chemical
Hangzhou Longshan Chemical
Sichuan Guangyu Chemical
Gansu Jinchang
Shanxi Yangmei Fengxi Fertilizer
YNCC
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Agriculture Grade
Industrial Grade
Food Grade
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Biology and Agriculture
Buffer Solution
Pyrotechnics
Textile and Leather
Metalwork
Food
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Ammonium Chloride sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Ammonium Chloride players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ammonium Chloride are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Ammonium Chloride Manufacturers
Ammonium Chloride Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Ammonium Chloride Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Ammonium Chloride market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
