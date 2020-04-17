Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Ammonium Persulfate is a white, crystalline, odourless salt consisting of technically pure ammonium peroxodisulfate. It is a strong oxidizing agent that is used in polymer chemistry, as an etchant, and as a cleaning and bleaching agent.

Ammonium persulfate (APS) industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world ammonium persulfate (APS) industry. The main market players are United Initiators, PeroxyChem, Fujian ZhanHua Chemical, Yatai Electrochemistry, Ak-Kim and MGC Group. The production of ammonium persulfate (APS) will increase to 251383 MT in 2016 from 181213 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 6.84%.

The global production value of ammonium persulfate (APS) increases with the 5.31% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 73.73% of the global consumption volume in total.

Ammonium persulfate (APS) has two types, which include purity<99.0% ammonium persulfate (APS) and purityâ‰¥99.0% ammonium persulfate (APS). And each type has application industries relatively. With strong oxidizing property of ammonium persulfate (APS), the downstream application industries will need more ammonium persulfate (APS). So, ammonium persulfate (APS) has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance ammonium persulfate (APS) through improving technology.

The major production method of ammonium persulfate (APS) is electrolytic technology. The advanced degree of electrolytic technology depends on the structure of electrolytic cell. And the production cost of ammonium persulfate (APS) is also an important factor which could impact the price of ammonium persulfate (APS). The ammonium persulfate (APS) manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method. In China, the ionic membrane application is a major development trend.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition.

The major players covered in this report

United Initiators

PeroxyChem

Fujian ZhanHua Chemical

Yatai Electrochemistry

Ak-Kim

Hebei Jiheng Group

Huaxing Chemicals

MGC Group

Shaanxi Baohua Technologies

Ansin Chemicals

VR Persulfates

Hongguan Chemical

ABC Chemicals

Stars Chemical

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Purity<99.0%

Purityâ‰¥99.0%

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Chemical Industry

Electronic Industry

Petroleum Industry

Textile Industry

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Ammonium Persulfate (APS) players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ammonium Persulfate (APS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Manufacturers

Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Ammonium Persulfate (APS) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

