Global Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine Market 2019 – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025
This market report involves an in-depth understanding of Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine market and highly delivers market insights based on market intelligence studies. Adhering to industry norms, the report comprises chapter-wise factual information spread across 120+ pages. Also, prepared by a panel of seasoned analysts, it offers the client with insightful data that establishes the base to take immediate steps ahead. Nonetheless, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine market offers growth opportunities in the near future exhibited in best information format through this report.
Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine is a new mild amphoteric surfactant. Compared with alkyl and propyl carboxyl betaine, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine has more advantages: chloroacetic acid impurities, low content of inorganic salts, less irritation. Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine has strong resistance to hard water and is more resistant to calcium soap deposition. Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine can be widely compatible with cationic, anionic, non-ionic surfactants, and other surfactants, has a good synergistic effect, can reduce the irritation of traditional surfactants. Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine can improve foaming power tenderly and produce fine, stable and rich foam. Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine also has high thickening performance, good salt tolerance, will not cause deterioration, thinning and stratification due to low temperature. Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine is often used in shampoos, foam bath lotion, facial cleansers, personal hygiene products and baby washing products.
This report focuses on Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Solvay
Kao Chemicals
Stepan Company
Lubrizol
SEPPIC (Air Liquide)
StarChem
Galaxy Surfactants
Colonial Chem
Hangzhou Jarsin Chemical
Foshan Hytop New Material
Henan Surface Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Solid Content ?35.0%
Solid Content ?48.5%
Solid Content ?58.0%
Segment by Application
Household Products
Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Personal Care Products
Others
Most important Topics covered in this report are –
1. Market Trends & Issues
2. Growth Drivers & Enablers
3. Growth Inhibitors
4. Opportunities and Challenges
5. Recent Industry Activity
6. Product Innovations & Trends
7. Coverage of Major & Niche Players
8. Comprehensive Geographic Coverage
9. Extensive Product Coverage
