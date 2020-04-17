In this report, the Global Dissolving Pulp market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dissolving Pulp market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dissolving-pulp-market-professional-survey-report-2018



This report studies the global Dissolving Pulp market status and forecast, categorizes the global Dissolving Pulp market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Dissolving pulp is a type of chemical pulp that produced by put into chemical solution below 20 Celsius degrees and containing more than 92% (including 92%) of insoluble level points of alkaline pulp or sulfate wood pulp by weight, or containing more than 88% (including 88%) of insoluble level points of sulfite pulp, and ash content must not exceed 0.15% by weight.

The cellulose content of this type of pulp is above 90%, it is high whiteness, highly uniform cellulose polymerization degree, has special properties and uses.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S., E.U., Canada and Africa, The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturer such as Rayonier has relative higher level of productâ€™s quality. As to E.U., the production countries are very scattered. In Japan, NPI is the first attempt to manufacture dissolving pulp with the use of a kraft pulp continuous digester. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Shandong, Hunan and Fujian province.

The key consumption markets locate at underdeveloped countries. China sole take about a half of the global market share.

We tend to believe this industry is in mature stage, and the consumption increasing rate will take a mild level.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although developing countries like China domestic companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Dissolving Pulp market is valued at 4690 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 6040 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.032 during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Sappi

Rayonier

Bracell

Tembec

Lenzing

Fortress Paper

Neucel

Aditya Birla

Phoenix Pulp & Paper

Nippon Paper

Sun Paper

Yueyang Paper

Qingshan Paper

Shixian Paper

Nanping Paper

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Eucalyptus Type

Pinewood Type

Other Type

By Application, the market can be split into

Viscose

Cellulose Acetate

Cellulose Ether and Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Dissolving Pulp capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Dissolving Pulp manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dissolving Pulp are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Dissolving Pulp Manufacturers

Dissolving Pulp Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Dissolving Pulp Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Dissolving Pulp market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dissolving-pulp-market-professional-survey-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Dissolving Pulp market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Dissolving Pulp markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Dissolving Pulp Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Dissolving Pulp market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Dissolving Pulp market

Challenges to market growth for Global Dissolving Pulp manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Dissolving Pulp Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com