Global Electronic Signage Market Report 2019 – Industry Capacity, Manufacture, Value, Consumption, Status and Prediction 2025

Electronic signage (also called electronic signs or electronic displays) are illuminant advertising media in the signage industry. Major electronic signage include fluorescent signs, HID (high intensity displays), incandescent signs, LED signs, and neon signs. Besides, LED signs and HID are so-called digital signage.

The global Electronic Signage market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronic Signage volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Signage market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Philips

Toshiba

Daktronics

Sony

Panasonic

NEC Display

Sharp

Planar Systems

Mitsubishi

Innolux

Advantech

Viewsonic

Cisco Systems Inc

Marvel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

LED Display

LCD Display

Others

Segment by Application

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation

Banking

Others

Most important Topics covered in this report are –

1. Market Trends & Issues

2. Growth Drivers & Enablers

3. Growth Inhibitors

4. Opportunities and Challenges

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Product Innovations & Trends

7. Coverage of Major & Niche Players

8. Comprehensive Geographic Coverage

9. Extensive Product Coverage

