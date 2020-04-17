In this report, the Global Fluorite Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Fluorite Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-fluorite-sales-market-report-2018



This report studies the global Fluorite market status and forecast, categorizes the global Fluorite market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Fluorite, also called fluorspar, is the common name of the mineral having chemical composition calcium fluoride (CaF2). It is a mineral with veritable bouquet of brilliant colors from hallmark color purple to blue, green, yellow, colorless, brown, pink, black and reddish orange. The rich purple color is by far the most famous and popular color. It is an important commercial source of fluorine. Fluorite plays a vital role in the manufacture of aluminium, gasoline, insulating foams, refrigerants, steels and uranium fuel.

Fluorite production has high dependence on the fluorite mine distribution. China, Mexico, Mongolia and South Africa are the main production regions in the world. Key players in this market include Mexichem, Mongolrostvelmet, Minersa, Yaroslavsk Mining Company (RUSAL), CFIC and Wuyi Shenlong. During the past several years, relevant mineral policy and weak demand limited the production of fluorite. As a result, global fluorite production decreased from 7519.0 K MT in 2011 to 6230.4 K MT in 2015 with an average growth rate of about -4.58%.

In consumption market, China, North America and Europe are the major consumption regions. As the largest consumer, China consumed 3719.7 K MT fluorite in 2015 accounting for 59.74% of the total consumption volume, followed by Europe with 778.9 MT and North America with 445.4 K MT.

Fluorite can be divided in to three types according to the CaF2 content: acid grade (42.46% in 2015), metallurgical grade (50.38% in 2015) and others (7.16% in 2015). Acid grade fluorite is used in the production of chemical industry, especially the production of hydrofluoric acid. Metallurgical grade fluorite is widely used in metallurgical and building material industry.

In the past few years, fluorite ex-factory price decreased from 282 USD/MT to 242 USD/MT. However, the gross margin still maintained at a high level due to low labor cost and abundant raw material resource.

It is expected that the fluorite production will further drop to 5882.2 K MT in 2021. At the same time, the price may continue to decline. This industry is easily affected by the market demand and the strategy. The future is unknown, and the fluorite development will based on the market demand and the policy of the producers.

The global Fluorite market is valued at 1590 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -4.4% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Mexichem

Mongolrostvelmet

Minersa

Yaroslavsk Mining Company(RUSAL)

Kenya Fluorspar Company

Masan Resources

Steyuan Mineral Resources Group

Solvay

Pars Gilsonite Reshad

Fluorsid Group

CFIC

Wuyi Shenlong Flotation

Sinochem Lantian

China Kings Resources Group

Inner Mongolia Xiang Zhen Mining

Hunan Nonferrous Chenzhou Fluoride Chemical

Inner Mongolia Huasheng

Chifeng Sky-Horse

Guoxing Corperation

Jiangxi Shangrao Sanshan Mining

Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Acid Grade Fluorite

Metallurgical Grade Fluorite

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Chemical Industry

Building Material Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Fluorite sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Fluorite players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fluorite are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Fluorite Manufacturers

Fluorite Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Fluorite Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Fluorite market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-fluorite-sales-market-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Fluorite Sales market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Fluorite Sales markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Fluorite Sales Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Fluorite Sales market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Fluorite Sales market

Challenges to market growth for Global Fluorite Sales manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Fluorite Sales Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com