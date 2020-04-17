Global Gibberellin Acid (GA) Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global Gibberellin Acid (GA) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gibberellin Acid (GA) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Gibberellin Acid (GA) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Gibberellin Acid (GA) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Gibberellins (GAs) are plant hormones that regulate growth and influence various developmental processes, including stem elongation, germination, dormancy, flowering, sex expression, enzyme induction, and leaf and fruit senescence.
Common commercially available gibberellin acid contain over powder and solution. It is widely used in agriculture.
Currently, some companies in the world can produce Gibberellin Acid (GA), mainly concentrating in China, the production market shares of China is 91.06% in 2016. The production of Gibberellin Acid (GA) increased from 403.5 MT in 2012 to 480.9 MT in 2016, with an average Growth Rate of 4.62%.
In consumption market, the Growth Rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America, Europe and China are still the main consumption and the shares are 33.03%, 27.93% and 24.23% in 2016, respectively.
There are two major types of Gibberellin Acid (GA), Concentration of 90% and Concentration of 85%, Acid (GA) can be widely used in Cereals & Grains, Fruits and Vegetables. Survey results showed that Cereals & Grains is the major consumption of Gibberellin Acid (GA), which accounts for 74.17% in 2016. Due to the development of economy and its unique characteristics, these areas will need more Gibberellin Acid (GA). So, Gibberellin Acid (GA) has a huge market potential in the future.
The major raw material for Gibberellin Acid (GA) is gibberella fujikuroi. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Gibberellin Acid (GA) industry.
We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. Whatâ€™s more, the Gibberellin Acid (GA) industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
The global Gibberellin Acid (GA) market is valued at 92 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical
Shanghai Tongrui Biotech
Jiangxi Xinruifeng Biochemical
Sichuan Longmang Fusheng Biotech
Jiangsu Fengyuan Bioengineering
Jiangsu Bailing Agrochemical
…
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Concentration of 90%
Concentration of 85%
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Cereals & Grains
Fruits
Vegetables
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Gibberellin Acid (GA) sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Gibberellin Acid (GA) players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gibberellin Acid (GA) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Gibberellin Acid (GA) Manufacturers
Gibberellin Acid (GA) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Gibberellin Acid (GA) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Gibberellin Acid (GA) market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
