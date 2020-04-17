Global Glass Powders Market Research Report 2017
In this report, the Global Glass Powders market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Glass Powders market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In this report, the global Glass Powders market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Glass Powders in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Glass Powders market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
3M Advanced Materials Division
Ferro Corporation-Electronic Material Systems
NEC / Schott
Trelleborg Offshore
AGC Glass Europe
Amazon.com – Business, Industrial & Scientific Supplies Division
Beijing Glass Research Institute (BGRI)
GV Service
Materials Research Group
Morgan Advanced Materials
Nanomate Technology
Ohara Corporation
Precision Recycling Industries
SCHOTT North America
SEM-COM
Sigmund Lindner GmbH
Specialty Glass
United Scientific Industries
Yanshi City Guangming Hi-Tech Refractories Products
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
8-16 Mesh
20-40 Mesh
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Glass Powders for each application, including
Furniture Paint
Plastic Paint
Metallic Paint
Crystal Primer
Other
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-glass-powders-market-research-report-2017
