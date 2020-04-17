Global Grinding Media Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Grinding Media market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Grinding Media market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Grinding Media market status and forecast, categorizes the global Grinding Media market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Grinding media is used to finely grind material to a size which allows recovery of the desired contained material. It comes in different forms such as grinding balls, grinding cylpebs, rods or even beads.
The technical barriers of grinding media are relatively not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In the market, there are some relatively large enterprises, such as Moly-Cop, Magotteaux, AIA Engineering, ME Elecmetal, Gerdau, Donhad, Scaw, EVRAZ NTMK, Litzkuhn-Niederwippe, FengXing, Shandong Huamin. The price of China products is relatively low due to low-end product. China is the largest producer, accounting for more than 50% of total production in terms of volume in 2015.
Grinding media have a wide range of application in the industries of cement, metallurgy, thermal power, chemical engineering, ceramic & coating, papermaking, magnetic materials, etc. especially in power plant and metallurgy industry, the consumption of the two industries occupied about 70% share of total amount. The demand for grinding media is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Grinding media industry will usher in a stable growth space.
In the past few years, the price of grinding media has decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of grinding media.
As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. During this time, there are some new capacities under construction in grinding media industry. With the capacity released in the future, the competition in grinding media industry will become more intense.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Moly-Cop
Magotteaux
AIA Engineering
ME Elecmetal
Gerdau
Donhad
Scaw
Arcelor Mittal
Metso
TOYO Grinding Ball
EVRAZ NTMK
Litzkuhn-Niederwippe
Welcast Steels
FengXing
Shandong Huamin
Jinchi Steel Ball
Anhui Ruitai
Ningguo Xinma
Anhui Ningguo Ninghu Steel Ball
Ningguo Dongfang Grinding Materials
Anhui Ningguo Wear-Resistant Fittings Factory
Anshan Dongtai Wear Resistant Material
Kuangshan Naimo
Zhangqiu Taitou
Hongyu New Material
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Forged Grinding Media
High Chrome Cast Grinding Media
Other Cast Grinding Media
By Application, the market can be split into
Chemistry industry
Metallurgy industry
Cement plant
Power plant
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Grinding Media capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Grinding Media manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Grinding Media are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Grinding Media Manufacturers
Grinding Media Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Grinding Media Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Grinding Media market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
