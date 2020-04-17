Global Grinding Media Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Grinding Media market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Grinding Media market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Grinding Media market status and forecast, categorizes the global Grinding Media market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Grinding media is used to finely grind material to a size which allows recovery of the desired contained material. It comes in different forms such as grinding balls, grinding cylpebs, rods or even beads.

The technical barriers of grinding media are relatively not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In the market, there are some relatively large enterprises, such as Moly-Cop, Magotteaux, AIA Engineering, ME Elecmetal, Gerdau, Donhad, Scaw, EVRAZ NTMK, Litzkuhn-Niederwippe, FengXing, Shandong Huamin. The price of China products is relatively low due to low-end product. China is the largest producer, accounting for more than 50% of total production in terms of volume in 2015.

Grinding media have a wide range of application in the industries of cement, metallurgy, thermal power, chemical engineering, ceramic & coating, papermaking, magnetic materials, etc. especially in power plant and metallurgy industry, the consumption of the two industries occupied about 70% share of total amount. The demand for grinding media is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Grinding media industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of grinding media has decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of grinding media.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. During this time, there are some new capacities under construction in grinding media industry. With the capacity released in the future, the competition in grinding media industry will become more intense.

The global Grinding Media market is valued at 1080 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1140 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Moly-Cop

Magotteaux

AIA Engineering

ME Elecmetal

Gerdau

Donhad

Scaw

Arcelor Mittal

Metso

TOYO Grinding Ball

EVRAZ NTMK

Litzkuhn-Niederwippe

Welcast Steels

FengXing

Shandong Huamin

Jinchi Steel Ball

Anhui Ruitai

Ningguo Xinma

Anhui Ningguo Ninghu Steel Ball

Ningguo Dongfang Grinding Materials

Anhui Ningguo Wear-Resistant Fittings Factory

Anshan Dongtai Wear Resistant Material

Kuangshan Naimo

Zhangqiu Taitou

Hongyu New Material

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Forged Grinding Media

High Chrome Cast Grinding Media

Other Cast Grinding Media

By Application, the market can be split into

Chemistry industry

Metallurgy industry

Cement plant

Power plant

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Grinding Media capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Grinding Media manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Grinding Media are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

