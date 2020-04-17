Global High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market status and forecast, categorizes the global High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Polyethylene, also known as polythene, is the commonly used plastic, and it is chemically synthesized from ethylene. Polyethylene is utilized in different products such as packaging products, pipes, molds, wires, cables, general purpose tubing, drums, carrier bags, and household goods. HDPE, LDPE, and LLDPE are the three types of polyethylene. HDPE is a thermoplastic and is manufactured from petrol chemical derivatives. It is a commonly recyclable product and has high strength and density ratio. It contains less than one side chain per 200 carbon atoms in the main chain, which helps in forming long linear chains, thus leading to high crystallinity. HDPE is tough, resistant to chemicals, resistant to UV radiation, and least flexible compared to other polyethylene types.

Plastic packaging takes up a large volume of the high density polyethylene produced. Roughly 35% of the global packaging industry materials used is high density polyethylene (HDPE), as it is a core plastic in rigid packaging. Bags, films, containers, caps and closures, and bottles are the most common packaging products that use high density polyethylene. There is currently a very high demand for these types of packaging across the world, owing to a greater consumption of food and beverages and consumer goods. The growing importance of aesthetics is also a key factor that adds to the primary demand for HDPE. The growing demand for pipes and films in the agriculture industry is another avenue where large quantities of high density polyethylene is used. This industry is one of the larger end users of high density polyethylene and therefore, any growth in it will create a direct increase in the demand for HDPE. High density polyethylene is used in manufacturing UV protective sheets and tarpaulins that offer high quality weather protection. However, a key concern that all producers of high density polyethylene have to face is the fluctuating cost of raw materials. HDPE makes use of a large amount of ethylene, a material formed in the oil and gas industry. The market for ethylene has recently undergone major fluctuations in price and the overall scarcity of petroleum based byproducts.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Injection Moulding

Profile Extrusion

Film and Sheet Extrusion

Pipe Extrusion

Blow Moulding

By Application, the market can be split into

Wire and Cable Insulations

Health Care

Consumer Goods

Municipal

Industrial

Underwater

Mining

Others

