Global Ketone Resin Sales Market Report 2018

This report studies the global Ketone Resin market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ketone Resin market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Ketone resin, also known as polyketone resin, aldehyde-ketone resin or ketone-aldehyde resin, is the condensation of cyclohexanone and formaldehyde containing carbonyl and hydroxyl groups, neutral non-toxic hard resin, its appearance is colorless and light yellow transparent articles, with good solubility, except aliphatic solvent. Ketone resin can dissolve in almost solvent of inks, pigments, paint industry.

First, ketone resin is a kind of resin which can be used for coating & paints, printing ink and adhesive. With the development of economy, not only coating but also printing ink needs more ketone resin. So, ketone resin has huge market potential in the future.

Second, cyclohexanone and formaldehyde are the main raw materials for the production of ketone resin. With the development of ketone resin, raw materialsâ€™ manufacturers are also benefited from the ketone resin industry in some extent.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. In recent two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology. But they still need to create more types of ketone resins.

Forth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâ€™s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ€™ prefer.

Fifth, the global ketone resin production will increase to 21575 MT in 2015, from 17496 MT in 2010, it is estimated that the global ketone resin demand will develop with an average growth rate of about 3.28% in the coming five years.

Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a slow decline curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Ketone Resin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Evonik

Micro Inks

BASF

Lawter

Uniform Synthetics

D.R.Coats Ink & Resins

Shree Mahadev Intermediates

Macro Polymers

CLEF Industrial

Intech Synthetic Materials

Keyuan Innovative Materials

Dongrun Chemical

Changsha Creature Industry

Jinan Tongfa Resin

HZ New Chemical Material

Haishuo Biology

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Type I

Type II

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Coating & Paints

Printing ink

Adhesive

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Ketone Resin sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Ketone Resin players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ketone Resin are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Ketone Resin Manufacturers

Ketone Resin Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Ketone Resin Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

