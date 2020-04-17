Global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates market status and forecast, categorizes the global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates are produced from basic raw materials such as thermoplastic LCP resins in the form of pellets or granules. Benzoic acid and p-Hydroxy naphthoic acid are other key raw materials used in the synthesis process. Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates form areas of highly ordered structures when in the liquid phase but the degree of order is less than that of a regular solid crystal. Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates are fire resistant at high temperatures and chemically resistant in very thin walled applications. Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates are typically used for medical applications, including trays and drug delivery systems, and in diagnostics for the automotive and telecommunication industries.
Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates is mainly classified into two types: Films and Laminates. And films are the most widely used type which takes up about 60% of the global total in 2017.
The global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates average price is in the decline trend, from 25.81 $/kg in 2013 to 23.75 $/kg in 2017. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates sales will reach about 3480 MT in 2017 from 3146 MT in 2013 all around the world, with the CAGR of 2.55%.
Japan is the largest consumption country of Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Japanese market took up about 55% the global market in 2017, followed by USA (29%), and Korea is followed with the share about 6%.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Celanese
Sumitomo Chem
Polyplastics
Ueno Fine Chem
Toray
Solvay Plastic
Asia International Enterprise
Shanghai PRET Composites
Kuraray
RTP Company
PolyOne Corp Corporation
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
LCP Films
LCP Laminates
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Electrical & electronics
Automotive & transportation
Medical devices
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
