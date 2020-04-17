Global Macromolecule Hydrogel Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global Macromolecule Hydrogel Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Macromolecule Hydrogel Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Macromolecule Hydrogel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Macromolecule Hydrogel market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Hydrogel is gel-like or colloidal substances made of water and solids. Hydrogels are highly absorbent (they can contain over 90% water) natural or synthetic polymeric networks. It is widely used in medical fields, industrial fields, consumer goods etc.
Hydrogel is a network of polymer chains that are hydrophilic, sometimes found as a colloidal gel in which water is the dispersion medium. As to the hydrogel downstream application, hydrogel is widely used in medical industry, such as hydrogel dressing, DDS, implants etc. Hydrogel dressings have the unique ability to provide additional moisture to the wound. Hydrogel wound care are its largest downstream market, which shares 69.48% of the consumption in 2016.
USA is the largest sales of hydrogel in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The USA market took up about 46.82% the global market in 2016, closely by Europe 27.64%) and China is followed with the share about 11.80%. After decades of development, the European and American markets are already more mature. In the past few years, many companies and research institutes in China are studying the product. However, the Chinese market manufacturers are still very little. China’s market concentration is relatively high. Acelity and ConvaTec are leaders in the US market. Smith & Nephew United and DSM are leaders in the European market. NIPRO PATCH is a leader in the Japanese market. Jiyuan and Guojia are leaders in the Chinese market.
Acelity, ConvaTec, Smithï¼†Nephew United, DSM and Covidien are the key producers in the global hydrogel market. Top five companies took up about 39% of the global production in 2016. Acelity is the leading producer over the world with the total local share of about 10.35% in 2016. For most leading companies, these companies’ hydrogels products are often used as downstream products. These companies produce downstream hydrogel ointment and dressings. DSM is the global leader in silicon hydrogels. DSM products are used to contact lenses.
The global Macromolecule Hydrogel market is valued at 430 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 560 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Acelity
ConvaTec
Smithï¼†Nephew United
DSM
Covidien
Molnlycke Health Care
Hollister Incorporated
Axelgaard
Coloplast
Paul Hartmann
Ashland
3M
Derma Sciences
NIPRO PATCH
Ocular Therapeutix
Medico Electrodes International
Jiyuan
Guojia
Huayang
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Natural Macromolecule Hydrogel
Synthetic Macromolecule Hydrogel
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses
Hydrogel Wound Care
Hydrogel Implants
Consumer Goods
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Macromolecule Hydrogel sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Macromolecule Hydrogel players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Macromolecule Hydrogel are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Macromolecule Hydrogel Manufacturers
Macromolecule Hydrogel Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Macromolecule Hydrogel Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
