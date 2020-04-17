Global Macromolecule Hydrogel Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Macromolecule Hydrogel Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Macromolecule Hydrogel Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Macromolecule Hydrogel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Macromolecule Hydrogel market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Hydrogel is gel-like or colloidal substances made of water and solids. Hydrogels are highly absorbent (they can contain over 90% water) natural or synthetic polymeric networks. It is widely used in medical fields, industrial fields, consumer goods etc.

Hydrogel is a network of polymer chains that are hydrophilic, sometimes found as a colloidal gel in which water is the dispersion medium. As to the hydrogel downstream application, hydrogel is widely used in medical industry, such as hydrogel dressing, DDS, implants etc. Hydrogel dressings have the unique ability to provide additional moisture to the wound. Hydrogel wound care are its largest downstream market, which shares 69.48% of the consumption in 2016.

USA is the largest sales of hydrogel in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The USA market took up about 46.82% the global market in 2016, closely by Europe 27.64%) and China is followed with the share about 11.80%. After decades of development, the European and American markets are already more mature. In the past few years, many companies and research institutes in China are studying the product. However, the Chinese market manufacturers are still very little. China’s market concentration is relatively high. Acelity and ConvaTec are leaders in the US market. Smith & Nephew United and DSM are leaders in the European market. NIPRO PATCH is a leader in the Japanese market. Jiyuan and Guojia are leaders in the Chinese market.

Acelity, ConvaTec, Smithï¼†Nephew United, DSM and Covidien are the key producers in the global hydrogel market. Top five companies took up about 39% of the global production in 2016. Acelity is the leading producer over the world with the total local share of about 10.35% in 2016. For most leading companies, these companies’ hydrogels products are often used as downstream products. These companies produce downstream hydrogel ointment and dressings. DSM is the global leader in silicon hydrogels. DSM products are used to contact lenses.

The global Macromolecule Hydrogel market is valued at 430 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 560 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Acelity

ConvaTec

Smithï¼†Nephew United

DSM

Covidien

Molnlycke Health Care

Hollister Incorporated

Axelgaard

Coloplast

Paul Hartmann

Ashland

3M

Derma Sciences

NIPRO PATCH

Ocular Therapeutix

Medico Electrodes International

Jiyuan

Guojia

Huayang

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Natural Macromolecule Hydrogel

Synthetic Macromolecule Hydrogel

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses

Hydrogel Wound Care

Hydrogel Implants

Consumer Goods

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Macromolecule Hydrogel sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Macromolecule Hydrogel players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Macromolecule Hydrogel are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Macromolecule Hydrogel Manufacturers

Macromolecule Hydrogel Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Macromolecule Hydrogel Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

