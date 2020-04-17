Global Moissanite Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Moissanite market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Moissanite market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Moissanite market status and forecast, categorizes the global Moissanite market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Moissanite is a gemstone born from the stars. It was first discovered in 1893 by a French scientist named Henri Moissan, who later won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. He discovered microscopic particles of the gem that would eventually bear his name in Arizona, in a crater created by a meteorite that fell to Earth. He initially thought that he had discovered diamonds, but later determined that the crystals were composed of silicon carbide.

Natural moissanite is incredibly rare, so moissanite available today is laboratory-created. Moissanite is engineered to give the illusion of similarity to diamonds, but is compositionally and visually quite different from a real diamond. The durability, brilliance, and color of the two gems are quite distinct.

Moissanite is engineered to give the illusion of similarity to diamonds, but is compositionally and visually quite different from a real diamond. The durability, brilliance, and color of the two gems are quite distinct. The market volume of Moissanite is related to downstream demand and global economy. Although there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the industrial policy support for this market, the downstream demand for Moissanite is increasing, it is forecasted that the market of Moissanite is still promising.

With the rapid development of economy and people’s awareness and acceptance of Moissanite is increased, global demand for Moissanite is increasing. The patent held by Charles and Colvard protected moissanite from being cut into gem expired. Many new players have entered or will enter this market.

Moissanite is a good substitute of diamond owing to its resemblance as diamond and its lower price and that is the reason that we believe there will be new enterprises and investors entering into this industry. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The global Moissanite market is valued at 27 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 48 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Charles & Colvard

Moissanite International

Amora

HRB Exports

Viktor KÃ¤mmerling

Stars Gem

Wuzhou Changsheng Gems

Unimoss

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Round Brilliant

Cushion

Square Brilliant

Heart

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Rings

Earrings

Pendants

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Moissanite capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Moissanite manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Moissanite are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Moissanite Manufacturers

Moissanite Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Moissanite Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Moissanite market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

