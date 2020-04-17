Global Multi-Channel Infusion Pumps Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

An infusion pump is a medical device that delivers fluids, such as nutrients and medications, into a patient’s body in controlled amounts. Infusion pumps are in widespread use in clinical settings such as hospitals, nursing homes, and in the home.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BD
Baxter
Hospira
B. Braun
Roche
Insulet
Medtronic
Smiths Medical
Terumo Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
IRadimed
Moog
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Double Channel Infusion Pumps
Triple Channel Infusion Pumps
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
Other
