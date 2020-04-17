In this report, the Global Organic Corrosion Inhibitors market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Organic Corrosion Inhibitors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-organic-corrosion-inhibitors-market-research-report-2018



This report studies the global Organic Corrosion Inhibitors market status and forecast, categorizes the global Organic Corrosion Inhibitors market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Corrosion processes are responsible for numerous losses mainly in the industrial scope. It is

clear that the best way to combat it is prevention. Among the various methods to avoid or prevent destruction or degradation of metal surface, the corrosion inhibitor is one of the best know methods of corrosion protection and one of the most useful on the industry. According to the chemical nature, the corrosion inhibitors can be divided into organic or inorganic.

Organic corrosion inhibitors mainly include amines, phosphonates, benzotriazole and other. Organic corrosion inhibitors are widely used in water treatment, metal treatment and other fields to inhibit corrosion.

Corrosion processes are responsible for numerous losses mainly in the industrial scope. It is

clear that the best way to combat it is prevention. The corrosion inhibitor is one of the best know methods of corrosion protection and one of the most useful on the industry. Organic corrosion inhibitor is a kind of important type in corrosion inhibitors. According to the different of functional groups, it can be divided into amines, phosphonates, benzotriazole and other. Amines are the most important organic corrosion inhibitor, taking 44.44% of the global production in 2016. Organic corrosion inhibitor have many applications such as Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Refinery, Pulp & Paper, Metal & Mining and Chemical Processing. Power Generation takes 27.15% of the global organic corrosion inhibitor consumption in 2016 which is the biggest share.

The market concentrate is not high. The main manufactures include Ecolab, GE Water, Solenis, Afton Chemical, AkzoNobel, Baker Hughes, Angus Chemical Company, BASF and so on. Ecolab owns the biggest market share, in 2016 the supply volume was 123.70 MT, taking 10.35% of the global consumption volume.

In the world, North America, China and Europe are the main consumption regions. In 2016, the consumption volumes were 297.13 K MT in North America, 221.63 K MT in Europe and 223.58 K MT in China.

The global Organic Corrosion Inhibitors market is valued at 3450 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Ecolab

GE Water

Solenis

Afton Chemical

AkzoNobel

Baker Hughes

Angus Chemical Company

BASF

Cortec Corporation

ChemTreat

Lubrizol

Clariant

Schlumberger

ICL Advanced Additives

Halliburton

LANXESS

Arkema

Lonza

King Industries

Daubert Chemical

Henan Qingshuiyuan

Shandong Taihe Water Treatment

Kurita

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Amines

Phosphonates

Benzotriazole

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Power Generation

Oil & Gas and Refinery

Pulp & Paper

Metal & Mining

Chemical Processing

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Organic Corrosion Inhibitors capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Organic Corrosion Inhibitors manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organic Corrosion Inhibitors are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Manufacturers

Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Organic Corrosion Inhibitors market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-organic-corrosion-inhibitors-market-research-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com