Global PPR Pipe Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global PPR Pipe market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PPR Pipe market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global PPR Pipe market status and forecast, categorizes the global PPR Pipe market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

PPR pipe is made of Polypropylene Random Copolymer (PPR-C) type 3, which is approved for the production of pipes according to DIN8078 standards, designed for the transportation of portable hot and cold water distribution system with a really long lifetime. Installation technique is one of the extraordinary properties of ppr pipe as the ppr pipes and fittings are connected and welded by melting. It will be perfectly welded from separate parts and body to a interconnected systems without any leakage points. The installation technique and the multifunctional ppr piping system, the welding method and wonderful physical and chemical features make PPR pipes and fittings a Superior and reliable product quality.

The market for PPR Pipe is fragmented with players such as Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials, Georg Fischer(GF Piping Systems), Kalde, Ginde, AQUA-SCIE, Uponor, Yonggao, China Lesso, Wavin, Pipelife, Kingbull, Rifeng, Goody, Zhejiang Nanxin Plastic, Neltex, Shanghai White Butterfly Pipe, aquatherm, Namsok, AKAN Enterprise Group, Shandong Huaxin Plastic Pipe, Dadex, BÃ¤nninger, Shandong Golden Tide, and so on. Among them, Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials is the global leading supplier. At present, in developed countries, the PPR Pipe industry maintains its market position in the main markets, e.g. EU and Middle East. Major demand for PP-R continues to shift to Southeast Asia, India and South America. However, North America PPR Pipe industry still is still an undeveloped market at currently.

On the basis of type, the PPR Pipe market is segmented into Composite PPR Pipe, Hot and Cold Water PPR Pipe, and Other. The Hot and Cold Water PPR Pipe segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2016.

End-users, included in this market are Commercial Building, Residential Building, and Other Application. The Commercial Building application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global PPR Pipe market is valued at 4750 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 9100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2018-2025.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Composite PPR Pipe

Hot and Cold Water PPR Pipe

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global PPR Pipe capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key PPR Pipe manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PPR Pipe are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

