Global Ski Wax Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Ski Wax market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ski Wax market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Ski Wax market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ski Wax market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Ski wax is a material applied to the bottom of snow runners, including skis, snowboards, and toboggans, to improve their coefficient of friction performance under varying snow conditions. The two main types of wax used on skis are glide waxes and grip waxes. They address kinetic frictionâ€”to be minimized with a glide waxâ€”and static frictionâ€”to be achieved with a grip wax. Both types of wax are designed to be matched with the varying properties of snow, including crystal type and size, and moisture content of the snow surface, which vary with temperature and the temperature history of the snow. Glide wax is selected to minimize sliding friction for both alpine and cross-country skiing. Grip wax (also called “kick wax”) provides on-snow traction for cross-country skiers, as they stride forward using classic technique.

The preeminent competitors in the Global Ski Wax market have been applying various tactics for making an entry as well as developing in the Ski Wax market. On a worldwide basis, the count of recognized companies is elevating and hence it is necessary for every market company to get a enthusiastic edge on others. The primary tactics accepted by the well-known companies for grapple in the Ski Wax market include amelioration of new product, partnerships, mergers, agreements and procurement.

The global Ski Wax market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Hertel Wax

Swix

ZumWax

Demon

ONE-BALL

Maxiglide

Briko Maplus

Dakine

Fast Wax

Burton

Glide-on Wax

Holmenkol

Purl Wax

Datawax

Darent Wax

TOKO Wax & Care

Start Ski Wax

Rex

Nanox

Boardside Down Wax

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Glide Waxes

Grip Waxes

By Application, the market can be split into

Skis

Snowboards

Others

