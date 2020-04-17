Global Soft Magnetic Materials Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Soft Magnetic Materials Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Soft Magnetic Materials Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Soft Magnetic Materials market status and forecast, categorizes the global Soft Magnetic Materials market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Soft magnetic materials are those materials that are easily magnetised and demagnetised. They are used primarily to enhance and/or channel the flux produced by an electric current.

Soft magnetic materials are used extensively in power electronic circuits, as voltage and current transformers, saturable reactors, magnetic amplifiers, inductors, and chokes. These magnetic devices may be required to operate at only 50/60 Hz, or at frequencies down to dc or over 1 MHz

The Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market Research Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Soft Magnetic Materials market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

At present, in developed countries, the Soft Magnetic Materials industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and China. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companiesâ€™ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Soft Magnetic Materials production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

Chinaâ€™s Soft Magnetic Materials industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of Soft Magnetic Materials, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.

There are many small size manufacturers in this industry. The global Soft Magnetic Materials industry has reached a production volume of approximately 420341 Tonnes in 2016. The global Soft Magnetic Materials industry has reached the production value of approximately 2219 million USD in 2016. The key manufacturers include TDK, DMEGC, JPMF, TDG, HEC GROUP, VACUUMSCHMELZE, MAGNETICS, KaiYuan Magnetism Material, NBTM NEW MATERIALS, Acme Electronics and Nanjing New Conda Magnetic Industrial Co.,Ltd.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, consumer electronics product keep stable growth in china, the automobile electronics is also growing in the downturn global economy situation. Chinese Ferrite Cores market demand is exuberant, which provide a good opportunity for the development of Ferrite Cores market and technology.

Although Soft Magnetic Materials brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global Soft Magnetic Materials market is valued at 2260 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2440 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2018-2025.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Metallic Alloys Soft Magnetic Material

Soft Ferrites Materials

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Consumer Electronics

Household appliances

Communication

Automotive

LED

Other

