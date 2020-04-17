Global Textile Acoustic Panel Market Research Report 2018,

In this report, the Global Textile Acoustic Panel, market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Textile Acoustic Panel, market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Textile Acoustic Panel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Textile Acoustic Panel market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Fabric acoustic panels, also fabric covered acoustic panels or fabric wrapped acoustic panels, belongs to the category of acoustic panels which are used to absorb sound with aesthetic pattern.

Textile acoustic panels are installed on the wall or ceilings to absorb sound. When choosing the fabric wrapped the acoustic panels, many factors must be put into consideration, such as transparency, functionality, aesthetics and so on. Moreover, transparency is the most important considerable factor. For textile acoustic panels manufacturers, some of them can produce fabric themselves, others usually purchase from the professional fabric manufacturers.

Textile acoustic panels are usually installed on the wall or ceilings to absorb sound. Many buildings, such as schools, theaters, meeting rooms and so on have benefited from the product and avoid noise pollution.

China, USA and Europe are the major production bases of textile acoustic panels. The three regions hold about 70% textile acoustic panelsâ€™ supply globally.

As for consumption, Europe is the largest consumer. Global consumption volume of textile acoustic panels was 22548.5 K Sq.m. in 2016, while Europe consumed about 6575.1 K Sq.m. textile acoustic panels.

The global Textile Acoustic Panel market is valued at 1,882 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 1,924 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 0.36% between 2016 and 2022.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Armstrong

Saint-Gobain

G&S Acoustics

RPG

Abstracta

Texaa

Acoustics First®

Vicoustic

Ekous

CMS Danskin

Acousticpearls

Sonata Acoustic

Acoustical Surfaces

Primex

Carpet Concept

Sontext

Soundsorba

Slalom

Gotessons

Beiyang

Forgreener Acoustics

Same

Mantex Acoustic Material

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ceiling Type

Wall Type

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Textile Acoustic Panel capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Textile Acoustic Panel manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Textile Acoustic Panel are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Textile Acoustic Panel Manufacturers

Textile Acoustic Panel Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Textile Acoustic Panel Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Textile Acoustic Panel market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

